AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Mekhi Becton, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane said that he didn’t receive any trade offers for WR Stefon Diggs this offseason.

“No, no one called on Diggs. I think people know that he’s ours,” Beane said, via PFT. “Even if there was an issue, and he was never asking to be traded, it never came up.”

Beane added that he did have a conversation with Diggs and the two got on the same page.

“It truly was never an issue, it was just more us getting in a room and talking through how last season finished and getting on the same page,” Beane said.