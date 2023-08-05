AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Mekhi Becton, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
Bills GM Brandon Beane said that he didn’t receive any trade offers for WR Stefon Diggs this offseason.
“No, no one called on Diggs. I think people know that he’s ours,” Beane said, via PFT. “Even if there was an issue, and he was never asking to be traded, it never came up.”
Beane added that he did have a conversation with Diggs and the two got on the same page.
“It truly was never an issue, it was just more us getting in a room and talking through how last season finished and getting on the same page,” Beane said.
- Bills third-round LB Dorian Williams has been working exclusively at weakside linebacker instead of in the middle, per HC Sean McDermott. Buffalo has an open competition for the starting middle linebacker job. (Sal Capaccio)
- The Bills worked out CB Tae Hayes, who eventually decided to sign with the Lions. (Aaron Wilson)
Dolphins
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said that he added weight this offseason in an effort to make himself less injury prone.
“Just a lot of heavier weights, a lot more reps with the heavier weights,” Tagovailoa said, via PFT. “Everything I did this offseason entailed to what would keep me on the field for the entirety of the season. We understand that freaky things can happen. it’s football, it’s a physical sport, not everything you prepare for is what you can get. But I did the best I could to get myself ready and prep for this season as far as injuries go.”
Tagovailoa also practiced jiu-jitsu this offseason in an effort to learn how to fall.
“If you look at last year, it wasn’t anyone hitting my head, it was really just the ground,” Tagovailoa said.
Jets
Jets CB D.J. Reed said the energy surrounding the team is different this year.
“Not gonna lie, the energy just feels different,” Reed said, via PFT. “Definitely feels like more excitement coming into this year.”
It doesn’t take a lot of effort to figure out why.
“We have a big name in Aaron Rodgers,” Jets LB C.J. Mosley said via Jack Bell of the team’s official website. “And from his first day, you can kind of feel the screws and bolts tightened up with the name and weight he carries. Everyone is excited top to bottom. We all have the same mindset and excitement. We did a good job in the offseason getting ready. Now’s the time to go to work and put it together.”
That said, the 2022 season proved that adding a big-name veteran quarterback to a solid roster doesn’t automatically equal Super Bowl after a couple of years of teams finding the ultimate success with that strategy. The Jets are justifiably drawing a lot of optimism and hype, but Mosley said they still need to follow through.
- Jets HC Robert Saleh said OL Mekhi Becton “felt it a little bit” in his knee, which is why he didn’t play 20-25 snaps. Saleh added that Becton did not suffer a setback. (Connor Hughes)
