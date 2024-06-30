AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Tank Bigsby, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts DC Gus Bradley spoke about how CB JuJu Brents missing time in last year’s offseason program had an impact on his rookie year.

“That part is challenging,” said Gus Bradley, via Coltswire. “There’s still a little bit where we’re looking at him, and you can see that he’s had some experienced play, and now when you’re going through this phase of it, you’re looking back at it, and you’re saying, ‘boy, let’s start over with him here, and let’s get him back to the fundamentals and the basics.”

Bradley said they want Brents to understand formations and motions going into 2024.

“It’s not so much the technique at the line of scrimmage, it’s more what are the formations, the motions, the jets, the things like that, that I think for JuJu, that’s going to be the learning curve. He missed a lot of that, even in walkthroughs and training camp.”

Brents is taking time to learn from his veteran teammates.

“You just piggyback and learn from all the vets, for real,” said Brents. “The one guy I did just follow behind was K-Mo. Just trying to figure out his daily routines, even like off the field. How he goes about his daily stuff, taking care of his body. That’s big for me. Just continuing to learn how to be a pro in that aspect.

Jaguars

Jacksonville’s coaching staff implied they wished to get RB Tank Bigsby more involved during his rookie year. Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is excited to see what Bigsby can do in year two and is looking for him to make strides in the run game.

“Tank has done a great job going into year two. He’s a smart player … he’s a hard worker. [He] practices extremely fast, which I love,” Pederson said, via Zach Goodall of the Jags Wire. “Eager to get the pads on and see what he can do.”

“For him now, it’s just understanding what he is seeing particularly in the run game, anticipating where the hole is going to be. It’s like a movie screen and that screen is constantly moving and changing. For him, it’s being able to see that and react.”

Texans

Texans OC Bobby Slowick believes adding WR Stefon Diggs and RB Joe Mixon to their already strong offense helps prevent them from becoming one-dimensional in games.

“It takes all limits off whatever you feel you need to do to win a game,” Slowik said, via Shaun Bijani of SportsRadio610. “If we feel like we gotta throw it deep to win a game, we can do that. If we gotta throw it short to win a game, we can do that. If we gotta run the ball 30 times to win a game, we feel we can do that. It just enables and empowers all of us to really do whatever’s necessary that given week to beat that opponent in front of us.”