AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Vic Fangio, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

An AFC Scouting Director told Matt Lombardo that Bills WR Stefon Diggs could have a “smaller trade market” than most would expect this offseason: “It’s a smaller trade market for him than you’d expect. He’s a different personality. Has some up and down production years, but sees him self as one of the elite receivers. He’ll want big money, but his production may not match.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said parting ways with former DC Vic Fangio was initially unexpected but felt it was best to move on after having a conversation with the veteran coordinator.

“In regard to the defensive coordinator transition this offseason, I’d be lying if I said I was expecting that during the season at all,” McDaniel said, via NFL.com. “I think Vic would feel similarly. What happened was basically, I think it’s important when the season ends for you to remove emotion and evaluate and have very, very good conversations with all people that you’re depending on. With Vic and I, we had extensive conversations that were very healthy.”

In the end, McDaniel believes it was in both party’s best interest to go in different directions.

“Ultimately, when push came to shove, it seemed like we both had the opportunity and it’d be best for both parties involved to literally, mutually part. So it wasn’t anticipated. It was something that I think was a factor of great communication between him and I, where we feel like we’re all best served if we go a different direction, which is something that we had mutual belief. I’m excited for both parties moving forward.”

Jets

Jets GM Joe Douglas thinks their offensive line is in a “good position” going into the offseason because of OL Alijah Vera-Tucker ‘s versatility, but they plan on having Vera-Tucker focus on one position next season instead of moving him around, via Zack Rosenblatt.

As for parting ways with OL Laken Tomlinson , Douglas thinks it was the right choice financially.

, Douglas thinks it was the right choice financially. Douglas said they are not planning on using the franchise tag on DE Bryce Huff . (Rosenblatt)

. (Rosenblatt) Regarding Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman ‘s comments on ST coordinator Brant Boyer and pushing Chiefs GM Brett Veach to make a move for him, Douglas was asked whether he’ll push the league to investigate Kansas City for tampering: “Those are comments that definitely resonated with us.” (Brian Costello)

‘s comments on ST coordinator and pushing Chiefs GM to make a move for him, Douglas was asked whether he’ll push the league to investigate Kansas City for tampering: “Those are comments that definitely resonated with us.” (Brian Costello) Zack Rosenblatt writes he would be shocked to see the Rams trade for Jets QB Zach Wilson and thinks OC Mike LaFleur being in Los Angeles is a reason why they’d avoid acquiring him.

and thinks OC being in Los Angeles is a reason why they’d avoid acquiring him. Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline expects Jets LT Mekhi Becton to sign a one-year deal with a different team this offseason.