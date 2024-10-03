AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Von Miller, Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- When taking a look at Stefon Diggs‘ departure from the Bills to the Texans, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN cites a source within Buffalo who felt it was the right time to move on from Diggs: “Tremendous player. But the offense didn’t need him anymore.”
- Another Bills’ source told Fowler that they believe Diggs grew “frustrated” with Buffalo’s late-season losses and inability to get things done in the playoffs.
- Fowler’s source indicated Diggs tried to address Buffalo’s “overall approach to winning” beyond his own role and things “might have gone poorly” when trying to relay his message.
- Another Buffalo source cited the departure of former WRs coach Chad Hall in 2022 as a point of contention for Diggs.
- Fowler also cites a Bills’ personnel source who indicated the team switching their offensive philosophy to a run-oriented approach was a sign of the page turning on Diggs: “We still attempted to try to get him the ball. It’s more about philosophy, [Brady and McDermott’s] brand, what’s most effective holistically for the offense. Teams know where you’re going in terms of go-to guys. You have to spread that thing out, have flexibility.”
- Bills HC Sean McDermott called Von Miller‘s suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy an “unfortunate situation” but respects the league’s decision, per Katherine Fitzgerald.
- McDermott wouldn’t clarify the reason for Miller’s suspension: “You can assume what you can assume.”
- McDermott said they are still evaluating whether they just need to have a cautious approach with OT Dion Dawkins‘ hamstring injury or if there’s legitimate concern that he’ll miss Week 5, per Joe Buscaglia.
Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel after their Week 4 loss: “There will be things that will change — it’s hard to say what those things are but we’re definitely in need of it.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
- Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa has a “real chance” to return on October 27th against Arizona as he hasn’t been told anything from a neurologist that would dissuade him from playing again. (Barry Jackson)
- McDaniel said CB Kendall Fuller and OT Terron Armstead are improving from their concussions and expects them to have an “uptick” in Wednesday’s practice: “[They are] doing better. I’m anticipating tomorrow to get an uptick in participation in hopes of getting cleared this week.”
- McDaniel added Tagovailoa is staying active as he recovers on the concussion protocol: “He’s doing well and very active.”
- Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said he’s only interested in playing for Miami when asked if he misses being a member of the Chiefs, via Joe Schad.
- McDaniel wouldn’t say whether WR Odell Beckham Jr. will play in Week 5 and will knot more about his availability after Thursday’s practice, via Marcel Louis-Jacques.
- As for Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips‘ season-ending knee injury, McDaniel said he suffered a partial tear during a contact situation. (Jackson)
Jets
- Jets QB Aaron Rodgers on his status: “I’m feeling a little banged up… knee is a little swollen.” (Rich Cimini)
- Brian Costello notes Rodgers (knee) was listed on the injury report but was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.
- Saleh made clear there is no “cadence issue” with Rodgers and the two are working well together: “There is no cadence issue. There never was a cadence issue. That was created. Aaron and I are fantastic.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
