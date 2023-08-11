AFC Notes: Tank Bigsby, Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen expects RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) to be back at training camp next week, via Joel Erickson, though it’s not clear if Taylor will come off the PUP list and participate.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said they aren’t planning on overloading third-round RB Tank Bigsby in his rookie season and want to make sure he’s handling things well in training camp.

“No, I think you’ve still got to be careful with how much you expand his role. I think he’s done a nice job so far, there’s still some learning to do and some growing to do as a rookie,” Pederson said, via John Shipley of FanNation. “Keeping him where he is right now is a good thing and expand maybe as you go. We’re only two weeks into camp and there’s a lot of football ahead of us, so we’re just going to pump the brakes and make sure he’s good with what he can handle.”

Jaguars OC Press Taylor said improving in short-yardage production has been a focal point of this offseason and they think Bigsby will help in that department.

“That was a big part of our offseason study and focus and developing of this offense. We were somewhere between 18th and 25th or something in the league in short-yardage production, which is not good enough. And our guys understand that,” Taylor said. “So targeting a back that brought a physical element in addition to Travis and Hasty and the guys we have was certainly a thought process, and Tank has kind of shown that so far.”

Titans

Titans DB Elijah Molden said he’s been adjusting to learning the safety role this offseason and is working to compartmentalize things when he makes mistakes.

“It’s been good, stuff is starting to pile up,” Molden said, via AtoZ Sports Nashville. “I’ve got to be good just kind of compartmentalizing everything. I make mistakes, but I feel like as long as I don’t make the same mistakes and I keep learning from what I’m doing, I’ll be in a good spot.”

Molden said he is learning as he goes when asked about the process of compartmentalizing on the field.

“I’m trying to figure out, same as you,” Molden said. “I feel like it starts with just kind of the type of notes I take, and then whatever position I’m in there, just try and not do too much, just do my job and then go from there.”

Titans S Kevin Byard said Molden is doing well with learning the safety spot and he’s been helping Molden make adjustments in training camp.

“He’s still learning,” Byard said, via Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports. “But I think he’s been really good. And at times, this guy has a lot on his plate. Sometimes as a veteran, you’ve got to help him out a little bit. Some things that he may not be thinking about at the time, I try to help him out as much as possible. But like I said, he’s been great learning all three positions that he’s probably going to be playing, so I look forward to him keep getting better.”