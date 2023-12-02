AFC Notes: Tank Dell, Derrick Henry, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Regarding the Jaguars’ upcoming game against the Bengals, OC Press Taylor would “love nothing more” than to beat his older brother, Bengals HC Zac Taylor.

“I’d love nothing more than to beat my big brother. That didn’t happen much growing up,” Press said, via NFL.com. “But the trophy trash talk now is more between me and Zac’s sons. In the summer, when I’m around my nephews, they give it to me if I lose, and I give it to them if I win.”

Press said he looks up to his brother as a role model.

“Zac is a role model that has done everything I wanted to do, and he did it the right way. If my brother hadn’t been a coach, I don’t know if I’d be a coach right now,” Press said. “I was always a tag-along, annoying little brother growing up, then our friendship really grew. He’s a mentor to me. He’s the person I go to for advice. In terms of coaching, we are peers who bounce ideas off each other. But outside of my wife, he’s my best friend.”

Texans

Texans rookie WR Tank Dell needs just 267 yards over the next six games to pass the team’s rookie receiving yards record held by WR Andre Johnson, who had 976 yards in 2003. Dell is on pace to become the team’s first rookie wide receiver to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards. (Texans Wire)

Titans

Titans RB Derrick Henry hasn’t forgotten about his 43-yard performance in Week 5 against the Colts ahead of their upcoming game.

“Let’s just say I could have had a lot more (yards),” Henry said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “I feel I could have had a lot more. I’m not too happy about it. Just watching it, learning from it, it’s tough when there were opportunities I didn’t take advantage of. Just grow from it, and try when the next game comes to take advantage of the opportunities.”

Henry said having just 43 yards in rushing made him “cringe” and is focused on having a better game on Sunday.

“43 yards makes you want to cringe,” Henry said. “I have to be better. I have to play better. And that is going to be my main focus this whole week, just playing better and being efficient in the run game.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said WR Treylon Burks needs one final clearance on the concussion protocol to be available for Week 13, via Paul Kuharsky.