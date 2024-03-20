AFC Notes: Tank Dell, Tony Pollard, Darnell Savage, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

New Jaguars S Darnell Savage talked about why he chose Jacksonville and mentioned his excitement to be in the organization after five years with Green Bay.

“I’m really excited. I think it’s such a long process, it just feels like it’s dragged out so to finally figure out where you’re going and to get here and have all the same feelings that you had when you made your decision, it feels good. I’m happy to be here,” Savage said, via SI.com’s John Shipley.

“Just the energy. The energy from the coaches, just everybody here. I kind of had a feel for that during the whole process and it’s stayed true since I’ve gotten here. I’m excited.”

Texans

Following a fractured fibula that ended his tremendous rookie campaign short, Texans WR Tank Dell talked about the progress he’s made and his eagerness to get back on the field.

“It’s been going great,” Dell said, via Drew Dougherty of the team’s website. “I’ve been hitting the road full speed. Great recovery. . . . “I’m giving all the props to our training staff and our strength staff. They’ve been getting me on the right road and I feel like I’m back and ready. I’m waiting on the lights to shine again and just to go out there as a team and go complete the mission.”

Titans

New Titans RB Tony Pollard joins a franchise that just lost RB Derrick Henry and has a young back on the rise in RB Tyjae Spears. He talked about what replacing Henry will be like along with splitting work with Spears.

“For me personally, not at all,” Pollard said after being asked if he thinks about replacing Henry, via AtoZ Sports Nashville. “All I’m focused on is coming in and being the best leader I can be this year, contributing to the team and just winning games.”

“Just keeping the mindset of controlling what you can control and making the most of my opportunities, and just making them count,” Pollard said about sharing a backfield, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “We haven’t really went into specifics (of what my role will be), but I’m coming in expecting to help, trying to contribute.”