AFC Notes: Tank Dell, Trevor Lawrence, Derek Stingley, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts HC Shane Steichen announced they’ve ruled out RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) and RT Braden Smith (knee) from Week 14, via Kevin Bowen.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said the team had a cart available but he wanted to walk off the field.

“We talked about getting a cart and I was going to get a cart, and then I’m standing there and I’m already on the sideline at that point, the tunnel’s right there, I just wanted to get off the field, get out of there,” Lawrence said, via ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “I didn’t know what was going on with my ankle, and I felt like I could get off [the field]. I was like, ‘Hey, you’re good. Just don’t bring it out. I’m going in.’ And then once I got in there [the hallway], I’m like, ‘This is a pretty long walk.’ They asked again if I wanted a cart. I’m like, ‘No, we’re going to make it the whole way there.’”

Lawrence dismissed the idea that the team didn’t have a cart available for him.

“We have everything we need, and I was the one that that didn’t choose to take [a cart], so you guys put that on me,” he said. “Maybe that was dumb. Maybe I should have taken one, but it’s nothing to do with us not having a cart available. I don’t think that would happen in the National Football League, especially here with the crew that we have.”

Lawrence added that he’s hopeful to be able to suit up this weekend against the Browns.

“I’m really just taking it one day at a time,” Lawrence said. “I’m trying to do as much as I can each day without aggravating it or making anything worse but trying to progress towards hopefully playing. And for the past 48 hours there have been some big steps and I’m really happy with how it’s healing up. So, we’ll see. You know, I obviously can’t give any answers right now and just going to take my time and do everything right.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said Lawrence will “probably” be a game-time decision for Week 14 after suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Bengals, via Ian Rapoport.

Jaguars worked out LB Gary Johnson Jr. (Tom Pelissero)

Texans OC Bobby Slowik didn’t mince words when he said the season-ending injury to rookie WR Tank Dell was a huge loss for the team.

“I think everyone will kind of have the same reaction on the team to that one,” Slowik said, via PFT. “It’s gut-wrenching. It hurts. It almost brings a tear — not almost — it did bring a tear to my eye. That one hurts a lot.”

Slowik mentioned that WR John Metchie and rookie WR Xavier Hutchinson will have expanded roles as they hope to fill in the production left behind by Dell.

“We think both of those guys do some things very, very well, and we want to take advantage of that and put those guys in positions to do that,” Slowik said.

Aaron Wilson reports Texans TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring) didn’t practice on Friday and is expected to miss Week 14.

Wilson writes Texans RT George Fant (hip) is expected to play in Sunday's game despite missing Wednesday and Thursday's practices.

Texans CB Derek Stingley on his four interceptions in the past three games: "I mean, I feel like my teammates always knew. I knew. I just believe in me. I know I put the work in and my teammates put the work in. I mean, it's nice, but still got a lot to clean up on. It's always a lot to improve on." (Aaron Wilson)

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans on Stingley: "His athletic ability, it's rare. A guy his size, the strength that he has, the speed that he plays with is rare at corner like that. His route recognition is picking up and he's able to play smart football, being where he needs to be, then it comes down to him having that confidence to go up and catch the ball." (Wilson)