AFC Notes: Tee Higgins & Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals, Browns, Texans

Bengals

The Bengals got deals done with WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this offseason after there was some anticipated Higgins to depart. During their joint press conference, Higgins said the two make each other better on and off the field.

“It’s because we make each other better,” Higgins said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “Not just on the field, but off the field, as well, as men. He’s become one of my closest brothers, and we’ve been growing together as professional athletes and I feel like we’re going to do nothing but continue to grow.”

Chase also thinks having Higgins in their offense benefits him on the field.

“I don’t know about Joe, but it is hard when you are out there and Tee is not out there,” Chase said. “It’s not easy at all. Tee out there makes my job easier. I make his job easier. It makes the running back’s job easier. The whole game slows down for me.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said they always thought both players were capable of being “special” after drafting Higgins in 2020 and Chase in 2021.

“We knew they were capable of something special,” Taylor said. “They were built differently. All we’ve seen these two guys do is work every single day they’ve been in the building, lead by example, inspire some of the younger players.”

Browns

Daniel Oyefusi notes Browns RT Jack Conklin’s revised contract includes a $4.5 million signing bonus, $9 million guaranteed, and replaced 2026 to be a void year. The move dropped his cap hit from $17.7 million to $5.7 million.

Texans

Texans DL Mario Edwards Jr. ‘s two-year deal carries a maximum value of $9.5 million and includes a $2 million signing bonus. His $2.5 million salary in 2025 is fully guaranteed, while his $4 million salary in 2026 is non-guaranteed. He can earn up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, via Aaron Wilson.

‘s two-year deal carries a maximum value of $9.5 million and includes a $2 million signing bonus. His $2.5 million salary in 2025 is fully guaranteed, while his $4 million salary in 2026 is non-guaranteed. He can earn up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, via Aaron Wilson. Texans WR Justin Watson ‘s two-year, $5 million deal includes a $500,000 signing bonus. His $1.75 million salary in 2025 is fully guaranteed, $750,000 of his $2.25 million salary in 2026 is guaranteed, while he can earn up to $250,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and $250,000 through incentives in 2025, per Wilson.

‘s two-year, $5 million deal includes a $500,000 signing bonus. His $1.75 million salary in 2025 is fully guaranteed, $750,000 of his $2.25 million salary in 2026 is guaranteed, while he can earn up to $250,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and $250,000 through incentives in 2025, per Wilson. Texans DE Darrell Taylor‘s one-year, $5.25 million includes a $2 million signing bonus, a $2.25 million salary, up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and $250,000 through incentive, via Wilson.