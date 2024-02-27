AFC Notes: Tee Higgins, Patrick Queen, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor spoke on Cincinnati using the franchise tag on WR Tee Higgins: “Tee has done an outstanding job for us since we drafted him in 2020. I’m glad that he’ll continue to be a big part of our offense and our team.” (ESPN’s Adam Schefter)

Browns

Zac Jackson of The Athletic talked about how the increased salary cap will affect the Browns and their decision-making for the upcoming offseason.

While the Browns have some notable free agent starters from a year ago, Jackson thinks Cleveland should have the flexibility to look into other options at wide receiver and defensive line.

Jackson then mentions the Browns could look to give contracts to LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and CB Greg Newsome II who will become extension-eligible in March.

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta had high praise for LB Patrick Queen and said he’s one of his favorite players on the team.

“You never know on these situations, [and that] is the challenge. Patrick [Queen] had an amazing season. I love Patrick. He’s one of my favorite guys on the team,” DeCosta said, via Ravens Wire. “He’s put himself in a great position, potentially, to hit the market and see what his value is. You never know. If you pick up an option, that’s less money you can spend on somebody else, so how do those dominos fall? [It’s] really hard to say. I can say that Patrick – I know Coach [John Harbaugh] feels the same way – he had an excellent season, a Pro Bowl season. His future is extremely bright. He’s one of the best inside linebackers in the league. [That’s a] credit to him. I’m very happy for him. [I’m] very, very happy for his family. He’s a special player and a special person.”