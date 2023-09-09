AFC Notes: Terron Armstead, Garrett Wilson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said OT Terron Armstead (leg) expects to play in Week 1 but they will continue observing him ahead of Sunday’s game: “I know his expectation the entire time has been to play in Week 1. If he has the final say and Chris Grier and the boys decide to fire me and make (Terron) the head coach, he’ll play,” per Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Jets

Jets WR Garrett Wilson isn’t putting any personal expectations on 2023 and is only focused on helping the team win: “I don’t want to chase anything except being great as a team,” per Zack Rosenblatt.

Patriots

Patriots owner Robert Kraft likes that he’s team is taking on the underdog role.

“I sort of like that most people are picking us to come in fourth in the division,” Kraft said, via PFT.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft likes that he's team is taking on the underdog role and is also excited about the return of OC Bill O'Brien.

Karen Guregian reports Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson is dealing with a stomach virus but should be ok to play in Week 1.

is dealing with a stomach virus but should be ok to play in Week 1. When asked if the Patriots will use recently signed QB Matt Corral as their primary backup, HC Bill Belichick responded its a move they are considering: “That’s a decision we’ll have to finalize here today. I think it’s a consideration. Bailey certainly has the advantage on experience and time in the system and all that, so we’ll see. We’ll see how that all that plays out. We have a couple different options there, so we’re going to see how that goes. Try to make the best (decision),” per Zack Cox.