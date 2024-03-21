AFC Notes: Terron Armstead, Matt Judon, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills CB Taron Johnson told the media he plans to take on a more vocal leadership role after signing an extension with the team this offseason, especially after the team has moved on from several veteran defensive backs who helped Johnson get to where he is.

“I love Buffalo,” Johnson said, via video conference. “Treat me like family here. I love the guys I play with, I love the guys they’ve brought here. I have to be more vocal this year. Whatever it takes.”

Dolphins

PFN’s Adam Caplan has the details on the pay cut Dolphins LT Terron Armstead accepted. He was initially owed $13.25 million in base salary. That was dropped to the minimum of $1.21 million, with Armstead getting a $7.3 million signing bonus.

accepted. He was initially owed $13.25 million in base salary. That was dropped to the minimum of $1.21 million, with Armstead getting a $7.3 million signing bonus. In total, Armstead can earn $17 million in 2024 when factoring in his salary, the signing bonus, $1.5 million in per-game roster bonuses and incentives tied to playing time and making the Pro Bowl, per Caplan.

Caplan adds the final two years of Armstead’s deal in 2025 and 2026 were not changed.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel and GM Chris Grier were at the Texas pro day specifically to see TE Ja’Tavion Sanders. (Tony Pauline)

Patriots

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Patriots OL Michael Onwenu is expected to be the starting right tackle “moving forward.”

is expected to be the starting right tackle “moving forward.” According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots have had preliminary discussions with veteran OLB Matt Judon about extending his deal.

about extending his deal. Reiss notes Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf ‘s familiarity with TE Austin Hooper and LB Sione Takitaki from his time with the Browns helped bring the two to New England. He was a big proponent of Takitaki in particular.

‘s familiarity with TE and LB from his time with the Browns helped bring the two to New England. He was a big proponent of Takitaki in particular. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Patriots have shown “zero appetite” in trading down from No. 3 overall so far in the process.

New Patriots RB Antonio Gibson isn’t going to settle for a role just as a third-down back: “I’m not just here to take the back seat.” (Doug Kyed)