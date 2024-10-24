AFC Notes: Tom Brady, DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Williams, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write the Chargers are a team to watch for a reunion with Jets WR Mike Williams, as they could use help at receiver.

Chiefs

SI’s Albert Breer explained that the Chiefs wanted to acquire another receiver but due to their top-heavy cap situation, they didn’t want to part with top-100 draft picks that the team would likely need to continue building their roster.

Breer said former Raiders WR Davante Adams was not an option due to the draft capital needed to acquire him, in addition to the fact he was traded from a divisional rival. Likewise, Bills WR Amari Cooper was not a realistic candidate due to the fact he cost a top-100 pick.

was not an option due to the draft capital needed to acquire him, in addition to the fact he was traded from a divisional rival. Likewise, Bills WR was not a realistic candidate due to the fact he cost a top-100 pick. This all caused the team to land on WR DeAndre Hopkins , who they acquired for a conditional fifth-round pick. While Hopkins is no longer the top-five receiver he was in Houston, Breer notes he should provide the team with a veteran presence on the perimeter who can work the middle of the field.

, who they acquired for a conditional fifth-round pick. While Hopkins is no longer the top-five receiver he was in Houston, Breer notes he should provide the team with a veteran presence on the perimeter who can work the middle of the field. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Chiefs think WR JuJu Smith-Schuster could be back for Week 9, though it depends on the progress his injured hamstring makes.

could be back for Week 9, though it depends on the progress his injured hamstring makes. According to Matt Verderame, Hopkins has roughly $5.3 million left in prorated base salary this season and the Titans are expected to take half the salary to make the deal work.

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline has heard the Chiefs would also like to trade for help at cornerback before the deadline after losing starting CB Jaylen Watson to a major ankle injury.

to a major ankle injury. Chiefs HC Andy Reid said WR Marquise Brown appears to be “a little bit ahead of schedule” with his recovery form a sternoclavicular injury.: “He’s doing great. He seems to be on schedule, or a little bit ahead of schedule. It’s going to be a while, though. He’s a relentless worker. He’s doing very well.” (Nate Taylor)

Raiders

When appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Raiders’ new minority owner Tom Brady said he doesn’t have plans on quitting broadcasting after joining Las Vegas’ ownership.

“The good part is I’m involved in Fox. I love doing what I’m doing in broadcasting, and nothing’s going to get in the way of that for a long time,” Brady said.