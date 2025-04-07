Raiders Re-Sign Five ERFAs

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they’ve officially re-signed five exclusive rights free agents.

The full list includes:

Exclusive rights contracts are essentially one-year minimum contracts based on the number of accrued seasons a player has.

Butler, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.9 million contract but was waived a year later and signed to the team’s practice squad.

Butler has been on and off of the Raiders’ taxi squads ever since.

In 2024, Butler appeared in seven games for the Raiders making one start and recording nine tackles and no sacks.

Meredith, 27, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky. However, he was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Meredith later signed a futures contract with the Raiders. Unfortunately, Las Vegas opted to release before the start of the 2022 season.

He bounced on and off of the team’s practice squad before remaining on the active roster for the entire 2023 season. The Raiders signed Meredith to a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Meredith appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and made eight start at guard.