AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Tank Dell, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Former Jaguars C Mitch Morse is happy to see Jacksonville pick up WR/CB Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, calling him a “remarkable football player.”

“He is a remarkable football player to watch, unbelievable what we’re even discussing, an offensive guy playing defense, defense playing offense, I think physically, he can do it all,” Morse said, via Sports Illustrated.

Morse is confident Hunter will be able to learn HC Liam Coen‘s offensive system and DC Anthony Campanile‘s scheme.

“The thing that I don’t people think people talk about enough is the install. You have two different installs that are very intensive, both on offense and defense, and talking to the guys that are in Jacksonville right now, Liam Coen’s offense is not the easiest thing to get his head around. Smart guy, smart kid. Football is his life. It seems like who says he can’t do it? It’s just going to be a beautiful thing to see matriculate.”

Regarding Coen’s plans, Morse said there will be a “multitude” of ways things can operate on each play and route schemes will be “intensive.”

“I would just say it’s the multitude of things, also just so many things in one play that you can either check in or check out, depending on which is every offense or defensive scheme, but just the multitude of maybe packages, how that’s run, everything’s based off the wide zone. So for offense might not be too hard. I know the route schemes are going to be a little bit intensive.”

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio on the recovery WR Tank Dell: "Making progress. None of us are doctors. When they're ready, they're ready. Good attitude. In good spirits. Take it one day at a time. When he's ready, he's ready." (Aaron Wilson)

Texans CB Jalen Pitre‘s three-year, $39,000,000 contract includes a $10,923,079 signing bonus, guaranteed base salaries of $1,656,000 in 2025 and $9,000,000 in 2026, along with non-guaranteed salaries of $9,500,000 in 2027 and $9,500,000 in 2028. He can also earn up to $3,000,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (OverTheCap)

Titans

The Titans used both of their Day 2 picks on the defense with second-round DE Femi Oladejo and third-round safety Kevin Winston Jr. GM Mike Borgonzi thinks both players bring “competitive juice” to their defense.

“Two guys that we felt brought competitive juice to the defense,” Borgonzi said, via TitansWire. “And physical tone setters as well.”

Borgonzi described Oladejo as someone who can set the edge and provide physicality to the edge rusher spot.

“He can set the edge, he’s physical, violent,” Borgonzi said.

As for Winston, Borgonzi thinks he would’ve been drafted higher if he didn’t suffer an ACL injury in September.

“He’s a tough, physical player who would have gone a little higher in the draft. He had the ACL in September, and we felt comfortable with the doctors that he would be ready here, ready for training camp,” Borgonzi said.