AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

The Broncos took first-round QB Bo Nix in the draft, who has drawn plenty of comparisons to former Saints QB Drew Brees. Denver HC Sean Payton compared the two QBs with their maturity being the biggest common denominator.

“Their personalities are different,” Payton said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “I’d say — all right, we’re looking for similarities. I would say mentally, [Nix] wants to know as much and as fast as he can. He’s the son of a coach. Drew wasn’t necessarily the son of a coach, but this group of quarterbacks in general are kind of like gym rats.

“They enjoy the process. … I think there’s maybe a maturity level because again, he’s played 61 games and when [the Saints] got Drew, it was off of his rookie contract and coming off an injury. He locates the ball well and he’s accurate and I think Drew was.”

Chargers

Chargers C Bradley Bozeman thinks the organization had a really productive offseason after bringing in new HC Jim Harbaugh and OC Greg Roman.

“It’s been really good jumping into this offense and be able to really lock it down,” Bozeman said, via ChargersWire. “Things are different here but in the best of ways possible. We’re grinding, we’re working hard and we’re doing things the right way. That’s going to pay off this season. I’ve just enjoyed everything we’ve done. I’ve been a part of systems where your offseason is a little smoother and they aren’t as hard but then it doesn’t pay off in the season. You really get out what you put into it and we’ve put in a lot of really good work.”

Bozeman played under Roman from 2018-2021 with the Ravens and also has experience with OL coach Mike Devlin.

“I played under G-Ro for four years in Baltimore so I know what he’s about and what he likes to do,” Bozeman said. “I have familiarity with [Chargers offensive line coach Mike] Devlin and a bunch of the coaches over here. And I know what the Harbaugh family is about and how hard-nosed they are and how they are winners. I want to win a Super Bowl and do a lot of really great things. We’re only given a sliver of time to play football and I want to maximize my opportunity.”

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is excited about the new talent on the team which allows them to re-create who they are as a group.

“We got Xavier Worthy, we got Marquise Brown, we got some dogs, we got some unbelievable talent,” Kelce said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “You’ve got to revamp the team every year. You’ve got to re-mold the team.”