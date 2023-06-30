AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said the Broncos will use the “Joker” term for a non-wide receiver with “exceptional ball skills” and this will be the role suited for TE Greg Dulcich this season.

“He’s got traits that are exciting. The trick sometimes is trying to predict what you’re going to get defensively — if you’re going to get a nickel package or a base package,’’ Payton said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “But man he can run. He’s got good ball skills. And he had one of his better practices today. So you begin to build on that. . . . I think his menu is going to be lengthy in the passing game and there’s enough stuff we can do in the run game.”

Broncos WR KJ Hamler and WR Kendall Hinton should both be ready for training camp. (Troy Renck)

Chargers

Chargers OC Kellen Moore expressed his excitement to work with RB Austin Ekeler this year.

“Excitement,” Moore said, via Chargers Wire. “Really excited to get to work with Austin. I think that he’s been, obviously, one of the top guys in this league. He has had such an impact on this place. Really excited to start building this thing together and building his role in this offense. I’m really, really excited.”

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce knows he’s underpaid by Kansas City but hasn’t approached the team formally about a new contract.

“My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am,” Kelce said, via NBC Sports. “Any time I talk about wanting more money, they’re just like, ‘Why don’t you go to the Chiefs and ask them?’”

Kelce admitted that hitting the open market is appealing, but doesn’t want to risk ending up in a bad situation with a team that can’t compete for the Super Bowl.

“When I saw Tyreek go and get 30 [million] a year, in the back of my head, I was like, man, that’s two to three times what I’m making right now,” Kelce said. “I’m like, the free market looks like fun until you go somewhere and you don’t win. I love winning. I love the situation I’m in.”

Kelce wants to make more money but remaining in Kansas City is more important to him.

“You see how much more money you could be making and, yeah, it hits you in the gut a little bit,” Kelce said. “It makes you think you’re being taken advantage of. I don’t know if I really pressed the gas if I would get what I’m quote-unquote worth. But I know I enjoy coming to that building every single day.”