AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Fernando Mendoza, Brett Veach, Chiefs, Raiders

Chiefs

Chiefs TE John Michael Gyllenborg was speaking with reporters and revealed his reason for choosing Kansas City as an undrafted free agent after he wound up going undrafted on day three.

“It’s surreal. I have to kind of level myself out a little bit, especially out on the field with all the coaches and everything wearing the uniform and stuff,” said Gyllenborg, via ChiefsWire.com. “It’s really cool, but you know this is football. It’s the most competitive sport ever, so you can’t let your feelings get to you; you have to remember we’re still out here playing ball. We had to make a decision quick after the draft, and at that point, knowing that the Chiefs were on the table is like, ‘Well, yeah, I’m going to go to the Chiefs,’ but I also have to separate my bias at that point and understand that I have to do what’s best for me. Even while separating that, the Chiefs were always the best option for me. The offense loves tight ends, and they wanted me really bad, and obviously, I wanted to be here. It was pretty much a no-brainer for me.”

Chiefs

Gyllenborg will get to learn from TE Travis Kelce, who will return for his 14th NFL season. Chiefs GM Brett Veach made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and said that Kelce had revealed his intentions to return much earlier than most realized.

“We played our last game of the season in Vegas, and when we got back, Trav (Travis Kelce) came in and he basically said ‘I’m going to take a few weeks off here, but I’m not going out like this, We knew basically the day after our last game (he was coming back),” Veach said, via ChiefsWire.com. “If this is the last dance, hopefully we make it special, but you knew Travis Kelce wasn’t going to go out with the season we had last year.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said the team will monitor QB Patrick Mahomes during OTAs, but noted that Mahomes is currently throwing on his own. (Derrick)

Raiders

Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza continues to field questions from reporters about having to learn to take snaps from under center, as he spent almost all of his time in college taking them in the shotgun formation.

“Instead of being back there in shotgun, we have to get back to make sure you best serve your offensive linemen, still be on time [and] still decipher the defense,” Mendoza said Saturday, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN. “And with that, actually having an emphasis on those first two steps, on securing the snap and getting out of there, and being powerful with having quick feet. I’m just trying to take it all in, get better every single day, pay attention to detail, and [connect] with teammates. It’s so great. Rookie camp, all coming together as an offense, defense, special teams [and] as a team together to have core coherent practices so it can all get better at football.”