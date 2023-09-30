AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said they are observing CB Riley Moss (core) ahead of Week 4 but he is “moving now at 100 percent” after recovering from offseason surgery.

“You have to see how he’s playing on the scout team snaps,” Payton said, via BroncosWire. “He’s moving around. He’s really moving now at 100 percent. Coming off an injury, there’s a transition. Fortunately for us, we had enough of an early evaluation where we felt pretty good about what we saw. He’s smart. He does a lot of things well.”

Payton added they are determining what Moss’ potential role could be and expect him to contribute on special teams.

“We’ll begin looking at, ‘Hey, what are roles for him?’ We know he’s going to be a factor in the kicking game [special teams], but what are the other roles? I always say this: what do these guys do well? Let’s try to have them do those things. That’s part of the art of game planning and putting those players [in position]. Everyone has some limitations, but what are the strengths and how do we highlight those?”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes explained his chemistry with TE Travis Kelce and how the two are always on the same page on the field.

“I don’t know why, I just kind of understand what [Kelce] is going to do – some stuff that he isn’t supposed to do,” Mahomes said, via Chiefs Wire. “There are times in practice where we were thinking about making a call for that when we get that look, for him to run that route. He has a good understanding of the whole entire concept, he understands the coverages, takes a lot of reps, and I just try to develop that trust that wherever I see it one way, he is going to do it that way.”

Mahomes added that the duo’s relationship really started to grow during the 2019 season and has continued to develop since then.

“I think it was in that first Super Bowl run,” Mahomes explained. “There were a couple of times throughout the games where I threw some balls that he adjusted his route, and I threw it before he even did it, just knowing him. It just took a couple of years of just working with him, and continuing to do stuff. Not only did I get a feel for how he runs routes, but he got a feel for how I was seeing stuff. Just that combination of stuff developed that connection where we can go off the radar screen and develop stuff that’s not necessarily called.”

