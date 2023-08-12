AFC Notes: Travon Walker, Bills, Dolphins, Jaguars

Bills

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia writes Bills RB James Cook has separated himself from the rest of the pack at running back and looks like he’s taken a step forward in his second season. Buscaglia mentions veteran RB Latavius Murray has also pushed RB Damien Harris hard for the backup job.

According to Tom Pelissero, Bills RB Nyheim Hines underwent ACL reconstruction surgery and now has a year of recovery ahead in order to return for the 2024 season.

Bills LB Terrel Bernard suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday’s practice, per Sal Capaccio.

Dolphins

Dolphins S Brandon Jones said his recovery from a torn ACL has been frustrating given their trainers shut him down earlier than he feels ready.

“It’s been a little irritating to me,” Jones said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Once I get going, [Dolphins trainers are] like, ‘OK, you’ve had enough reps for the day.’ There’s a science behind it. I trust those guys. They’ve got to hold me back from myself or I would be doing every rep. It’s super irritating.”

Jones still doesn’t feel he has the same explosiveness as before his injury but is confident he’ll be ready for Week 1.

“I’m still not as explosive and fast as I want to be,” Jones said. “I’m still explosive and fast. It’s coming along. In my mind, no. My goal is to be ready in Week 1.”

Jones thinks he hasn’t shown his full potential in the NFL but is going into 2023 with his confidence “at an all-time high.”

“I feel I haven’t really gotten a chance to showcase what I can do in the middle of the field, two high shell safeties,” Jones said. “My confidence is at an all-time high. I feel I have a lot to prove, showing people I can do what I know I can do.”

Jaguars

Jaguars OLB Travon Walker emphasized the importance of taking a short break this off-season before getting back to training for next season.

“It was important to me because I had never had an offseason before. It was a time for me to grow physically and mentally and just get away from the game for a little bit,” Walker said, via Sports Illustrated. “Throughout college, I never really had a break. Once I got that space away from football that I felt like I needed, it was probably only a few days before I was like, ‘Man, I need to get back working and get ready for this next season.’ So, it helped out a lot.”

Walker is heading into the season knowing what he needs to do in order to take his game to the next level.

“It’s a growth from my mentality last year. I like to say I’ve always had a dog mentality. It’s just the little things that I had to learn from last year, being a rookie. Just coming into the league, understanding a lot of different scheme things, mental things, how to switch up my game within the game, and how to elevate as a player. It’s still the same mentality it’s just time to take it to a new level,” Walker said. “It’s a lot easier now. I’m not really stressing about work or learning the plays. I know the plays. Basically, I’m just taking it to a new level. Like algebra to pre-calculus, just add on to my game at this point. I know the scheme and I know the things I need to work on. Coming in from the offseason, just trying to take what I learned and complementing it to my game now.”

Mike Caldwell has noticed the improvement in Walker’s game, which has included him winning off the edge and fulfilling his duties in the run game. Jaguars DChas noticed the improvement in Walker’s game, which has included him winning off the edge and fulfilling his duties in the run game.

“When you look at it, the last couple of days in practice like the other day he was playing an outside zone. He walked an offensive tackle back, slid inside, and made the play,” Caldwell explained. “You love to see the continual improvement in the run game which was strong last year, we just need him to step that up. Then in the passing game, you see the rushes. At times, he’s winning on the edge. He’s powering and he’s countering now. His toolbox is expanding and you see the progress going on.”