AFC Notes: Tremaine Edmunds, Bills, Xavien Howard, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds is entering the final year of his deal which means an extension is on the radar. While Edmunds had some struggles in 2021, Bills GM Brandon Beane defended the former first-round pick as someone they still see as a core piece to their team.

“Yeah, we definitely do. We drafted him as high as we did. He’s been a captain. He’s continued to ascend and grow. I know he’s been a lightning rod for, I don’t know all the reasons, you guys probably know well more than I do. I hear the questions, and I get it. I’m a fan of him,” he said via the Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia. “I think sometimes some of his deficiencies have been talked about more than the things he does good. He’s a 6-5 kid, 250 pounds. He’s not a knock-back, Dick Butkus-style linebacker, but his range and ability to play in coverage — we talk about matchup linebackers. When you look in the draft every year, there are not a lot of three-down matchup linebackers. This is a passing league, and you must have guys who can play the run but who can also cover tight ends, backs, etc. I get the criticism, but I’m not really in that camp.”

Arizona State RB Rachaad White confirmed he had a formal interview at the Combine with the 49ers. (Donnie Druin)

University of Cincinnati DL coach Greg Scruggs has accepted a job as an assistant defensive line coach with the Jets. (Pete Thamel)

University of Cincinnati DL coach Greg Scruggs has accepted a job as an assistant defensive line coach with the Jets. (Pete Thamel) Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum said he met with the Jets while at the NFL Combine and has had formal interviews with 10 teams so far. (Ralph Vacchiano)

Alabama WR John Metchie told reporters that he enjoyed his meeting with the Patriots and likes the structure of their program. (Karen Guregian)

told reporters that he enjoyed his meeting with the Patriots and likes the structure of their program. (Karen Guregian) Alabama WR Slade Bolden has met with the Patriots at the combine. (Mark Daniels)

has met with the Patriots at the combine. (Mark Daniels) Chris Olave has also met with the Patriots at the combine. Ohio State WRhas also met with the Patriots at the combine. Dan Parr)

Kentucky WR Wan’Dale Robinson has only met with the Patriots so far. (Ryan McDowell)