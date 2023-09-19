AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Michael Pittman, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts WR Michael Pittman said there were no reservations about QB Gardner Minshew coming into the game when starting QB Anthony Richardson went down with a concussion.

“No one panicked, because we know what Gardner can do. . . . He knows this offense in and out,” Pittman said, via the team website. “He knows the looks and the reads. And he just prepares so well every single week. I really mean — he is like a coach. He literally knows everything. It’s kind of crazy. The way that he prepares, it definitely shows that he’s ready any time.”

Shane Steichen said that RB Jonathan Taylor was not with the team in Houston and will remain on the PUP list for the next two weeks: "We are looking forward to getting him back." (George Bremer)

Steichen added that C Ryan Kelly is in concussion protocol but would not answer when asked if Richardson would be held out in Week 3 even if he passed concussion protocol. (Kevin Bowen)

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence admitted he was embarrassed by the team’s loss in Week 2 and is hoping to bounce back, adding that the team is much better than the way they played on Sunday.

“Yeah, it’s just we’re better than that,” Lawrence said, via Gene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union. “We’re a better offense than that. And I think that’s what’s disappointing, is when you know what you’re capable of. And the guys that we have, whether it’s upfront or myself, the running backs, receivers, like, we got so many weapons. We got to be able to put points on the board and score. And that’s just kind of embarrassing.”

Texans

Texans WR John Metchie III played in a game for the first time in 656 days after being diagnosed with leukemia in July 2022.

“It was an amazing feeling,” Metchie told ESPN. “Something I thought about every day in the hospital, so it was great to be out there playing football.”

Metchie said it was a “blessing” to be back on the playing field after all he’s been through.

“It was a great feeling, but it wasn’t like, ‘OK, I got here now. Everything’s complete.’ Right?” Metchie said. “It’s just a good feeling to know I had been tested and then I came through on the other side. Now, it’s just to continue to go and continue to aspire.

“Those moments I went through and that time I went through taught me that you can have those things, but just as long as the sun comes [out] tomorrow and you’re there for it, you’re going to be all right. And you get to show up again,” Metchie added. “It’s not all or nothing in a sense that, like one loss, isn’t the death of you. You just have to show up, learn from your mistakes, and continue to get better.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said LT Laremy Tunsil remains day-to-day with a knee injury. (Brooks Kubena)