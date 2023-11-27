AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Will Levis, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence was asked about a budding, long-term division rivalry between himself and Texans QB C.J. Stroud, joking that he would prefer it if all of the teams in the AFC South had bad quarterbacks.

“I want teams in our division to be as bad as possible,” Lawrence said, via the team website. “That’s how I see it. The way they’re playing, it’s exciting, yes. There’s gonna be some, I’m sure, great matchups down the road. And C.J. is playing lights out. He’s doing a great job. To be a rookie and to play how he is, I’ve got a lot of respect for him. I know how hard it is. I’ve been in that position. He’s doing a great job and it’s going to be fun for years to come, hopefully. But no, I wouldn’t prefer that. I’d prefer if the guys in our division didn’t have good quarterbacks. It would be better for us.”

Texans

Texans’ recently signed practice squad CB Desmond King is excited to be back in Houston and feels like he has a “fresh start.”

“I am excited to be back,” King said, via TexansWire. “That’s all that matters. Giving me a second chance here to come back and be with the family; I missed these guys so much. Just to see them doing well, it’s good to be back in a good presence with them. I feel like this is an opportunity for me just to come out here and play ball. Not to think too much about it and come here with a clear mind. Like I have said before, this is a fresh start; just go in and do what I do best, and that is play football.”

King spent a month as a free agent after being released by the Steelers in October. King said he was still watching the Texans in his brief time away from football.

“I was still watching even when I was away; I was still watching the guys and still rooting for them,” King said. “It’s good just to see them doing well and being a part of the family.”

Texans CB Tavierre Thomas thinks King will help all of their defensive backs.

“It is great to have him back,” Thomas said. “He is very versatile and will help me out a lot. He is going to help the back end out a lot in general because he can play all positions. Just having him back is a blessing. That is my brother, and anytime I can play with my brother, I am happy.”

Titans

Titans QB Will Levis commented following the team’s win on Sunday that their confidence would be boosted by the victory.

“A win is a win,” Levis said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “You talk about how hard winning in this league is, and that’s one where you feel like you did it. We got it, and we have to keep building on that and keep rolling from there. It’s the first time in a while we got a win, so it’s a good feeling. I talked to the guys today about how we’ve got to get our juice back — we have to get our mojo back. It’s tough these past few weeks, looking around after games and seeing the looks in dude’s eyes — dudes that we all know our dogs — and guys that have done this year in and year out. Let’s regain that confidence. …. I think getting the win alone is enough to do that, and hopefully we can do that, and get these guys’ confidence back going into Indy.”