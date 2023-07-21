AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, DeAndre Hopkins, Dalvin Cook, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is aware that he must prove he is able to stay healthy this season following the concussion drama that surrounded him as last year came to an end.

“I think I’ve got to do what I’ve been doing this past year, outside of injuries,” Tagovailoa said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “Just the way I play football, play my style of football. But I think the things that have hurt me have been just the injuries. And so I’ve been working really hard to hopefully, elongate myself, you know, throughout to withstand seasons. And so we’ll see how all that plays out. And God willing, I can make it through the entire season and we can win a playoff game, we can win a Super Bowl, all of that good stuff.”

Jets

  • Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk points out oddsmakers have the Jets at +400 to sign free-agent RB Dalvin Cook, while the Patriots are +150 favorites and the Dolphins at +200.
  • According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the conditions on the picks involved in the Lions’ trade for Jets WR Denzel Mims are that Mims makes the 53-man roster. 
  • Jets HC Robert Saleh said the team is pleased with the progress RB Breece Hall has made in rehabbing his torn ACL, noting he hit 23 miles per hour on the GPS on Thursday. (Mike Garafolo)
  • However, they still plan to exercise caution with his return: “We’re going to do good by him to make sure we slow play it but he’s in good shape. … You don’t want to go too quick but you don’t want to go too slow. Trust our trainers and doctors.”
  • Saleh praised former Vikings RB Dalvin Cook and said “you never want to say no” to the possibility of adding a good player but deferred to GM Joe Douglas about the chances of adding Cook and cited “contractual stuff.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
  • Browns LT Duane Brown missed the first training camp practice on Thursday for personal reasons. (Rosenblatt)
  • Saleh expects Jets WR Randall Cobb and TE C.J. Uzomah to come off the PUP list in a few days. (Andy Vasquez)
  • Jets sixth-round S Jarrick Bernard-Converse will miss a couple of weeks with his foot injury. (Rosenblatt)

Patriots

When speaking to the media at an event earlier this offseason, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he’s not content until he wins the organization’s seventh Super Bowl title. 

“Number 7,” said Kraft, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “I’m really excited for this upcoming season and training camp. I think we’ve had a great offseason. I like our draft. We probably play in the toughest division in football, but I love our team.”

  • Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Patriots were willing to match the maximum value the Titans gave WR DeAndre Hopkins on his two-year contract, which was $15 million in 2023, but while Tennessee is giving Hopkins a base pay of $12 million with $3 million in incentives, New England’s offer was skewed much heavier toward incentives. 
  • Breer notes the Patriots’ offer was structured closer to the Chiefs’ initial proposal to Hopkins earlier this offseason when they were discussing a trade with the Cardinals, which included $4 million in base pay and upside for $10 million through incentives. 
  • Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk points out the Patriots are +150 favorites to sign free-agent RB Dalvin Cook, while the Dolphins are at +200 and the Jets at +400.

