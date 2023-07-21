AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, DeAndre Hopkins, Dalvin Cook, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is aware that he must prove he is able to stay healthy this season following the concussion drama that surrounded him as last year came to an end.

“I think I’ve got to do what I’ve been doing this past year, outside of injuries,” Tagovailoa said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “Just the way I play football, play my style of football. But I think the things that have hurt me have been just the injuries. And so I’ve been working really hard to hopefully, elongate myself, you know, throughout to withstand seasons. And so we’ll see how all that plays out. And God willing, I can make it through the entire season and we can win a playoff game, we can win a Super Bowl, all of that good stuff.”

