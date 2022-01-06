AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa continues to field questions about the team opting to move on from him or the idea that he is being traded after the season ends.

“No, I’m not worried about that,” Tagovailoa said, via the Miami Herald. “If it comes up, it comes up. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. Obviously, it didn’t go the way I wanted it to go. It didn’t go the way that our team wanted it to go. It’s tough when you have an opportunity, and you don’t capitalize on that opportunity. I would say it has been a fun season. Just being able to go through the ups and downs with the guys that we have on our team. Just us continuing to believe in each other while things weren’t going right. And then when things were going right, that’s kind of why we’re in this industry and why we do what we do. Because of the feeling of when you do win and you do accomplish what you want to accomplish, it’s a good feeling for all of us.”

Should the Dolphins pursue Texans QB Deshaun Watson this offseason, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald notes that it would likely reduce Miami’s potential $74.3 million in cap space down to $39.3 million.

this offseason, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald notes that it would likely reduce Miami’s potential $74.3 million in cap space down to $39.3 million. Jackson also points out that the Dolphins have important decisions to make on impending free agents DE Emmanuel Ogbah and TE Mike Gesicki .

and TE . According to Jackson, the Dolphins are expected to try and extend Ogbah while Gesicki, however, is less certain.

Jackson writes that the Dolphins prefer reaching an extension agreement with Ogbah without using the tag, which would cost them $20.2 million for 2022.

Jets

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano looks ahead at the Jets’ franchise, believing that they may end up giving DL Quinnen Williams the richest contract in team history this offseason.

the richest contract in team history this offseason. As for fourth-round RB Michael Carter , Vacchiano believes he will likely be the team’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Chris Ivory in 2015.

, Vacchiano believes he will likely be the team’s first 1,000-yard rusher since in 2015. On the offensive line, Vacchiano sees the team moving T Mekhi Becton to the right side while spending big in free agency on a guard and tight end. In the draft, Vacchiano thinks the team will target a pass-rusher and a receiver in the first two rounds.

to the right side while spending big in free agency on a guard and tight end. In the draft, Vacchiano thinks the team will target a pass-rusher and a receiver in the first two rounds. Jets OC Mike LaFleur said first-round QB Zach Wilson will go home and will work with John Beck this offseason, with LaFleur saying he is unsure if Beck will return to work with the organization next season. (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

Patriots TE Hunter Henry praised the team’s strength and conditioning program for helping him get stronger: “Definitely the program has been great, and I changed my body.” (Andrew Callahan)

praised the team’s strength and conditioning program for helping him get stronger: “Definitely the program has been great, and I changed my body.” (Andrew Callahan) The Patriots brought in DB DJ Daniel and WR Jaylen Smith for workouts. (Mike Reiss)

and WR for workouts. (Mike Reiss) The Patriots protected WR Kristian Wilkerson, DT Daniel Ekuale, TE Matt LaCosse and S Sean Davis from being signed off of their practice squad prior to their Week 18 matchup with the Dolphins. This is the first time New England has used the practice squad protections since the designation started at the beginning of last season. (Zack Cox)