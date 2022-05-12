AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins OC Frank Smith says they aren’t limiting QB Tua Tagovailoa in their system and they’re instead “extremely optimistic” about what they’ve seen from him thus far.

“I wouldn’t say that we’re limiting ourselves in anything,” Smith said, via Sports Illustrated. “He’s actually been doing a great job of … every day presents different routes, different things we’re trying to accomplish with receivers. So I would say that everything we’ve done so far has been extremely optimistic because there’s certain things in our progressions and reads and his ability to move from throughout his progressions. He’s been awesome for a guy just really being in the system for a month.”

Smith also highlighted Tagovailoa’s accuracy.

“Oh, physically he’s been fine,” Smith said. “I mean, one unique thing with him is his ability to play with fundamentals and accuracy with the ball. This time of year we’re working the whole route tree, all different concepts and all the things necessary for the wide receivers and for him and the running backs. So the one thing is is his ability to on-the-field process and deliver the football where we need it to go.”

Jets

The Jets claimed G Nate Herbig off waivers from the Eagles, adding him to a room that already included presumptive starters Laken Tomlinson and Alijah Vera-Tucker. That didn’t leave much of a role for veteran G Greg Van Roten. The team granted Van Roten a release so that he has a chance to look for other opportunities, however, HC Robert Saleh said that he would be welcomed back if there were none on the horizon.

“GVR is a phenomenal man,” Saleh said during a minicamp press conference. “Really appreciate the time with him, and it’s not over. Just talking with Joe [Douglas], we’d love to have him back as the offseason goes. GVR has a place in this league and he’s got starting opportunities at a few places. Talking with Joe, we thought we’d give him that opportunity to see if he can get somewhere to compete for a starting job. But at the same time, the door’s not closed here. We would love to have Greg back.”

Patriots

Patriots WR Nelson Agholor says that second-year QB Mac Jones has “trained his butt off” and he’s impressed with the work Jones has put in.

“He’s definitely trained his butt off, I can tell you that,” Agholor said, via NESN. “I see it every day when he comes in here. He works his butt off. He’s here every day putting the time in. And, obviously, when he throws the football, he throws the football well — really well. I’m impressed with what he does every day and how he works.”

Agholor added that Jones is a great communicator, among other things.

“I think Mac’s greatest strength is his ability to communicate,” Agholor said. “Obviously, he’s a great quarterback. I think he throws the ball amazing. But I love the way he communicates, and that’s something that allows you to grow together and work together, because communication is the key to every great relationship.

“He does a great job telling me what he sees. He does a great job of telling me what he likes about what I’m doing. He does a great job of (telling me about) some things that are hard for him to read when I move around and things like that. And once you know, there’s less gray area. … His communication is everything.”