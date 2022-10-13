AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) was set to practice on a limited basis on Thursday.

(concussion) was set to practice on a limited basis on Thursday. When making an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport said that Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has a realistic chance to play in Week 7: “I think there is a realistic chance for next week. Concussion protocol is tough to judge, but he was on the field yesterday; that’s a very good sign. He’s doing well, he’s seen a lot of experts.”

(concussion) has a realistic chance to play in Week 7: “I think there is a realistic chance for next week. Concussion protocol is tough to judge, but he was on the field yesterday; that’s a very good sign. He’s doing well, he’s seen a lot of experts.” Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert said his knee is fine and he’ll be available for Week 6. (Barry Jackson)

Jets

Jets OC Mike LaFleur said he wouldn’t have been surprised if OT Duane Brown elected to retire following his injury, but Brown told the staff that he doesn’t want to end this way. (Connor Hughes)

Patriots

Patriots S Adrian Phillips compared WR Jakobi Meyers‘ agility to Chargers WR Keenan Allen and Raiders WR Davante Adams.

“He can’t be guarded,” Phillips said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “I would say that’s the main thing. His agility is just crazy. You can tell he learned from guys like (Julian Edelman), because Jules being in the slot, he was one of those guys that even if he was doubled, it was hard to guard him, as well. You add that with the agility and the fact that (Meyers) used to be a quarterback, (and) he has soft hands that are freaking like pillows, it just makes him a tough cover for a lot of guys. I would just say his agility is close to being unmatched. Like, Keenan has that, too. Davante Adams, they have that, too. But he’s a guy that’s flying under the radar. When you turn on that tape, he’s making people fall. It’s crazy.”

Phillips thinks that Meyers has spent a lot of time studying former WR Julian Edelman and how the former Patriots receiver executed.

“You can tell that he watched (Edelman) and actually paid attention to him and actually was a student of his game, because Jules was just always giving you something,” Phillips said. “No matter what the route was, he was giving you something. No matter what the route was, he was giving you something. He could have you beat, but he was still going to give you a little something just to ensure that you wouldn’t be able to predict his next move. And Jakobi does the same thing.”

Patriots CB Myles Bryant said Meyers’ agility is rare for a player with his size.

“I think it’s his suddenness,” Bryant said. “I think for a guy that big, it’s kind of rare to see how sudden he moves. He’s not the fastest guy, but he’s able to get open just with how quick he is off the line and how big he is. (He’s) able to create separation at the top of the route, at the line of scrimmage, and he’s just dependable. He does all the right things that the coaches ask for just in terms of his route depth, coming in and out of his breaks, not wasting movement and then being able to catch the ball. I think all of those things make him the receiver that he is.”