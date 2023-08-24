AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Jonathan Taylor, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel defended QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s conditioning and work ethic, which had become a topic of conversation in recent days.

“You want to talk about somebody who’s committed to doing what he’s doing for the right reason. He was already committed before this year … but he really put an onus on controlling what he can control,” McDaniel said via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “You want to talk about every metric that Dave Puloka and his staff track? Every metric of strength that is measured, he’s shattered his previous highs. In some instances, he’s almost twice as strong …I couldn’t be happier with the work that he’s put in.”

Regarding Miami’s reported interest in trading for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor , McDaniel said GM Chris Grier looks into a lot of things and lets him know when they get serious: “I’m not going to speak about other players… Chris Grier’s job is to work. He works at it a lot and keeps me abreast when things are real.” (Barry Jackson)

Miami has been linked to a number of high-profile backs and McDaniel did acknowledge he puts a high value on the position: "….It's a big portion of your touches. I got my feet wet in the run game [as a running game coordinator]. It's very dear to my heart." (Jackson)

Dolphins QB Mike White remains in the concussion protocol and won’t play in the final preseason game on Saturday. (Adam Beasley)

Jets

Jets WR Corey Davis‘ decision to retire caught a lot of people off guard. But it appears the Jets knew it was something he was mulling. He’d been away from the team for a little bit dealing with a personal matter and finally made the call to walk away from the game at 28 years old.

“We were aware of it and just tried to support him and his family in any decision they decided to go with,” Jets HC Robert Saleh said via the Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt. “Selfishly, we’d love for him to play. He’s an unbelievable man, he’s an unbelievable player, but at the same time, he’s an unbelievable father and an unbelievable husband and friend and all that. So excited for him in this new journey … but (we want) him to know that he always has a family here.”

Davis’ retirement is treated the same on the salary cap as if he’d been cut, so Rosenblatt notes the Jets will save $10.5 million against the cap right away.

Jets WR Allen Lazard has an AC joint injury, per Saleh, and should be ready for Week 1, though he might miss some practice time. (Rosenblatt)

Saleh was noncommittal on the potential availability for DE Carl Lawson in Week 1, as he's nursing a back injury. (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

Patriots CB Jack Jones admits the legal situation he’s facing off the field can be distracting, but he’s doing what he can to leave that behind when he steps on the field.

“I mean, at times, it can be difficult, but I try not to let the outside affect what’s going on on the field,” Jones said via WBZ Boston. “So I try to come out here and just focus on football and let the outside be the outside and worry about that outside.”

Jones is optimistic that he can play in the team’s season opener. He’s facing weapons charges for trying to bring two loaded guns onto an airplane in Boston, and Massachusetts has particularly harsh penalties for this type of infraction. Beyond that, there’s potential NFL discipline.

“I hope so. I mean, I hope I’m available [for Week 1],” Jones said. “I mean, right now it’s just day to day. That’s all I can really say about that.”