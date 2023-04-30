AFC Notes: Tyree Wilson, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

According to Albert Breer, the Broncos received calls on wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton after selecting Marvin Mims in the draft.

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said former LBs coach Matt House gave recently signed S Mike Edwards a good endorsement based on their time together at the University of Kentucky.

“Then you get to Mike Edwards,” Veach said, via ChiefsWire. “Mike Edwards was a guy that we actually have a lot of familiarity with. A couple of years ago, when (former Linebackers Coach and current LSU Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach) Matt House was here, we brought him from Kentucky – he was a DC (Defensive Coordinator) at Kentucky (and) he coached Mike Edwards and since then – Matt’s now down at LSU (Louisiana State University). Once we started this free agency process, we talked to Matt and (we were) recalling his days at Kentucky (and) just the scheme fit here, and even though (Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) Spags doesn’t run exactly what Matt did in Kentucky, there’s a lot of carry over. From an X and O’s standpoint that just fit the bill with (Browns S) Juan (Thornhill) leaving here (and) we wanted a third safety. It made a lot of sense.”

Raiders

Raiders OLB Tyree Wilson said he expects to be fully recovered from foot surgery in time for training camp.

“I expect to be ready by training camp,” Wilson said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s up to the staff at the Raiders to see what percent I am. I feel great, and I’m just trying to be as best as possible on the field.”

Wilson had high praise for Maxx Crosby.

“I’ve watched Maxx. I’ve been watching him for a while,” Wilson said. “He’s a great pass rusher, dominant and a disruptive player that’s going to be relentless all over the field. That’s what I try to have my game at, be relentless and disruptive.”