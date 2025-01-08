AFC Notes: Tyreek Hill, Lamar Jackson, Jerod Mayo Firing, Dolphins, Patriots, Ravens

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Chris Grier and HC Mike McDaniel each met with WR Tyreek Hill on Monday but noted they would keep the discussions private.

“I would say Mike and I both had conversations with Tyreek,” Grier said, via NFL.com. “Yesterday, (we had) productive conversations. I would keep those between us. The one thing I would say is, in a frustrating season, he was very emotional. In a game where we had a chance, coming back from 2-6. I would say that’s probably the thing I’m most proud of. The players, Mike, the coaching staff when we were 2-6 and we are playing in Week 18 to potentially sneak in the playoffs. I think with all of that and him playing through his injury, just kind of bubbled to a point and from our conversations — again we will keep that private. But we had productive conversations.”

“I think I was very direct with him. He was very honest, and it was great terms that we were discussing,” McDaniel mentioned. “Discussed multiple things, including, without wavering, that it’s not acceptable to leave the game and it won’t be tolerated in the future. He embraced accountability and I wouldn’t say that there’s necessarily anything to fix, as much as we had to clear the air in a rough and tumultuous situation.”

Patriots

During their Week 17 loss to the Chargers, Patriots fans were booing and chanting their desire for HC Jerod Mayo to be fired. New England LB Jahlani Tavai reacted to the fans and thinks they need to be patient for them to get back to the playoff contenders fans are used to.

“I appreciate them at times, but sometimes they just have to know their place and just understand that it’s a work in progress,” Tavai said, via The Greg Hill Show. “Rome wasn’t built in one day. Like I said before in another interview, there’s been teams that have shown a work in progress. The Lions, four years ago when Dan Campbell took over, what was their record? And then these past two years — I’m not trying to compare, but that’s a goal we’re trying to develop here in this new regime. That’s the mission, to get to how the Lions are improving. That’s the type of team we see ourselves as. As a playoff contender. Unfortunately, that’s not this year.”

New England LB Jahlani Tavai on his comments about fans booing them in Week 17: “We’re all frustrated. From what I’m hearing, I understand why they’re frustrated but that being said, there shouldn’t be anybody more frustrated than the guys who are out there busting their butt. I’m not here to listen to outside noise and especially during the game. If they’re fans, be fans, be supportive.” (Mark Daniels)

on his comments about fans booing them in Week 17: “We’re all frustrated. From what I’m hearing, I understand why they’re frustrated but that being said, there shouldn’t be anybody more frustrated than the guys who are out there busting their butt. I’m not here to listen to outside noise and especially during the game. If they’re fans, be fans, be supportive.” (Mark Daniels) Tavai continued: “They’ve supported us through worse seasons. But don’t be a critic. I’m not going to your job and telling you how you’re doing your job. I’m not that type of person. If you’re being a true fan – that’s why I’m saying support. We need the support that you all been giving us since Day 1. I’m not trying to tell anybody to change up what they want to do. That’s not what I’m trying to get out. I’m trying to say, I’m going to defend my guys – whether that’s a player, whether that’s a coach or someone who’s out here busting their butt. That’s who I am.” (Daniels)

Ravens

Ravens RB Derrick Henry doesn’t think his success in 2024 should negatively reflect on QB Lamar Jackson.

“You can put anybody by Lamar, and they’re going to have a hell of a year,” Henry said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s just the type of player that he is. My success shouldn’t knock his, or vice versa.”

Henry called Jackson the “main reason” he signed with Baltimore last offseason.

“Lamar is the main reason why I came here. It was to play with a Hall of Fame quarterback.”

Henry feels Jackson has the edge over Bills QB Josh Allen to be awarded Most Valuable Player.

“I’ve been seeing all the chatter [about MVP]. I forgot who said it, [but we should] celebrate the two – him and Josh Allen. They both had a hell of a year this year,” Henry said. “I feel like Lamar – in his case – I feel like his stats can be even better. I feel like he’s the best player in the league, and it’s only going to get better from here. I don’t feel like what I’ve done should hurt him. I feel like he’s helped me even more.”