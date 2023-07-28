AFC Notes: Tyreek Hill, Mac Jones, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill refused to get into details revolving around allegations that he hit an employee of a marina in the back of the head.

“I’m not here to get into that. I’m here to play ball,” Hill said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “Like I understand your question totally, but the issue has been resolved and I’m currently [working], I’m currently cooperating with the NFL, giving them all the details on what happened on that day.”

Hill added that he’s not concerned about a potential suspension from the NFL and is focused on the upcoming season.

“When I’m able to come here and play ball, man, I get a chance to get away from all that at the end of the day,” Hill said. “So that’s the great thing about football. God has blessed me to be able to perform and do what I do, and I’m blessed and grateful for that, and I just can’t make bonehead mistakes like that.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel expressed his disappointment in the situation but added that the team has been in communication with the NFL and is cooperating fully.

“So, yeah, communicated with him, communicated with the league,” McDaniel said. “You know, in situations like that, everybody is disappointed with what we’re talking about. You know, and I think it’s important, when you’re in charge of making decisions, to reserve as much judgment as possible until all the information is collected. The league is still looking into it, and we’re in communication with the league as we’ve been from the beginning. And, you know, outside of that, I’m looking forward to practice and to be continued as information comes our way.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said he’s excited to see OT Mekhi Becton play, but added that right now it’s just about him trusting his knee. (Connor Hughes)

said he’s excited to see OT play, but added that right now it’s just about him trusting his knee. (Connor Hughes) Eventually, Saleh said Becton’s knee was bothering him so he didn’t practice on Wednesday but was hopeful for Thursday. (Brian Costello)

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers on playing more than one season in New York: “Some of it is how much fun I’m having. The team gave up significant pieces for it to just be a one year deal.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones said the relationship with he and HC Bill Belichick is good and is looking forward to moving forward in OC Bill O’Brien‘s offense.

“I think we’re good,” Jones said, via PFT. “I think the biggest thing that we’ve all talked about is just having a fresh start. I think there’s a lot of learning experiences from last year that we’ve talked about and this year, it’s all about just working together, right? You’ve got to come up with a plan, obviously talk about it, and then execute it. So, I’m excited for that part of it. For me, I’m just trying to be really consistent, try not to ride the wave, just stay my course and hopefully, everybody on our offense feels that, too. I think coach O’Brien does a great job laying out what we do well so far, and we’re going to learn every day what we do well, and then from there, you just keep moving forward and execute the plan. So, I’m definitely excited for that.”

Patriots LB Ja’Whaun Bentley is happy to remain in New England and is looking forward to getting back to work with the team: “I’m excited to still be part of the family and excited to see what the future holds.” (Doug Kyed)