AFC Notes: Tyron Smith, Tre’Davious White, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott believes CB Tre’Davious White‘s career in Buffalo ended too soon.

“Emotional, right?” McDermott said, via Bills Wire. “You can’t believe what we’re discussing. You know eventually it’s going to come because of the lifespan of an NFL player, but it came way too early in my mind.”

Jets

Jets LT Tyron Smith believes the team has the pieces in place to compete for a Super Bowl.

“I just feel like they have all the pieces together right now, and they’re getting the final pieces this offseason to produce a team that can go all the way,” Smith said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Smith pointed out that New York has one of the league’s best quarterbacks in QB Aaron Rodgers.

“I’ve played against Aaron throughout my career a couple of times, and I know what kind of quarterback he is,” Smith said. “I know what he can do if you just give him a little bit of time, and we’re going to do our best to give him that time.”

Smith said that the free agency process was stressful for him due to the fact that he hasn’t been on the open market before.

“I’m not going to lie, it was slightly stressful a little bit,” Smith said of the process. “I’ve never been in that spot before. I didn’t know how to handle it, and it went by for a week, but I just felt like it was forever.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo talked about what he likes about North Carolina QB Drake Maye ahead of the upcoming draft.

“Drake Maye had a fantastic interview at the combine. He brings a lot of energy. You can tell he has that leadership ability. Also the exciting part about a guy like Drake Maye, there is really no ceiling with a guy like that,” Mayo said, via Mike Reiss. “In saying that, when we’re trying to put together this roster, I know a lot of people look at the ceiling. But you also have to look at how low is the floor. I would say a guy like Drake Maye – he has a lot of room to grow.”