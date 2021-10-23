AFC Notes: Vic Fangio, Broncos, Raiders

Vic Fangio

Broncos’ HC Vic Fangio said he is not worried about the status of his job amid rumors of his resignation following the loss against the Browns.

“I’m not worried about my coaching status,” Fangio said, via Arnie Stapleton of the Associated Press. “What I’m worried about is this team and doing anything and everything we can to get our guys coached up to play better. And that’s my only focus. What’s most concerning is our fundamentals were lacking in that game, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. And when that’s lacking, that’s poor coaching on our part. And that starts with me. We’ve got to do a better job of getting the fundamental things taught and executed.”

Fangio said he has spoken with George Paton and John Elway : “Yeah we’ve talked. All very constructive and productive. We all want the same thing, we want to get this team back to winning.” (Mike Klis)

and : “Yeah we’ve talked. All very constructive and productive. We all want the same thing, we want to get this team back to winning.” (Mike Klis) According to Adam Beasley, there have been rumblings out of Denver that Fangio’s message is “growing stale and he’s losing a segment of the locker room — if he hasn’t already.“

Broncos

Broncos’ QB Teddy Bridgewater says that the Broncos locker room remains united despite the fact that the team has now lost four straight games.

“Guys are just staying together and that’s been our message. We got to stay together,” Bridgewater said, via BroncosWire.com. “It is so easy in this league and in life when things do not go well, you try to latch on to a group of people who are doing well, having success. Or you try to huddle up into little cliques and point the finger. You do not see that in that locker room. That’s why I respect the men in that locker room. I respect them as men and as players in this game because it is so easy to be negative. It is so easy to blame this person, that person. We all just circle up and say it is on us. The coaches have done the same thing. Coach talked to us after the game and said, ‘hey, it is going to take the players to fix this, it is going to take the coaches to fix this. It is going to take us.’ I’m just proud that as a locker room we are staying together.”

Fangio also mentioned that WR Jerry Jeudy is expected to play against Washington, as is TE Albert Okwuegbunam . (Klis)

is expected to play against Washington, as is TE . (Klis) In addition, Fangio says that LB Micah Kiser (groin) will miss a couple of weeks and DT Mike Purcell (thumb) could also miss a similar amount of time.. (Klis)

Raiders

Raiders TE Darren Waller (ankle) was added to the team’s injury report for Sunday’s game against the Eagles and is now listed as questionable.