AFC Notes: Vic Fangio, Ed Oliver, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills DL coach Eric Washington thinks that DT Ed Oliver can take his game to the next level by changing his off-field preparation.

“Just continue to play the game as much as possible from the neck up,” Washington told the Buffalo News. “When you have the kind of talent Ed has, you have to understand situations that could mean the difference between separating yourself from the opponent [and saying], ‘I have to able to process very, very quickly so I can win my one-on-one so I can play ahead of the play as opposed to playing with the sequence of that particular play.’ With Ed, from an experience standpoint, we need him to play ahead as opposed to with the tempo of the play so [understanding] situations, certain nuances with certain calls and understanding where he can take advantage based on his position [is important].”

Dolphins

Dolphins DB coach Renaldo Hill gave the media some insight into the coaching style of DC Vic Fangio.

“The biggest thing with Vic is he’s strong in his convictions,” Hill said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “It’s worked over time. He knows where the troubleshoots are at, he knows how the teams are trying to attack him. The other thing with Vic is he’s always not looking to stay stagnant. He’s always looking to what’s the next thing, what’s the next thing in the NFL. How it changes from our scheme, and how we can incorporate our scheme to make it better each year.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh continues to say that 38-year-old veteran LT Duane Brown will likely be the starter, adding that it will be hard to take the left tackle spot away from him.

“That’s something that we’ll look at,” Saleh said, via JetsWire.com. “He obviously is very comfortable at that left tackle spot. There are guys who can play right and left and just trying to sort it out. We’ll get to all of that as we go, but I have a feeling Duane will be hard out anyway. He looks good, and he’s doing a real nice job, but everything will be taken into consideration once we start to settle in on which five are going to be the five that we roll into the season with.”