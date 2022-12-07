AFC Notes: Von Miller, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

said that they think OLB (ACL) could return for “most” of next season: “We believe with successful surgery and rehab we’ll have back for most of 2023.” (Chris Brown) In a video, Miller said that he will be “right back” and is eager to prove his toughness: “I’ll be right back, man. Mentally, I couldn’t be in a better spot, and I think that is the majority of it. Don’t feel sorry for me. Don’t say I hate it for you — none of that stuff. (Because) I am good. I’m excited for the opportunity to show my teammates how tough I am. How hard I work, and how important that this means to me. I love you guys, and I appreciate you guys. All the love and respect. Don’t blink, baby!” (NFL.com)

Bills LT Dion Dawkins said he suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 13 but has been able to practice: “I’m working to get myself ready to protect Josh.” (Joe Buscaglia)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said UDFA RB Zonovan Knight is “not going anywhere” following the return of RB Michael Carter . (Rich Cimini)

said UDFA RB is “not going anywhere” following the return of RB . (Rich Cimini) The Jets hosted OT Sam Schlueter for a workout on Tuesday. He later signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)

Patriots

Patriots C David Andrews said that they are focused on producing over their final five games of the regular season and “everyone’s committed” to turning things around.

“Look, we’re 6-6. We have five games left. We can do whatever we want to do, and it can go one way or the other,” Andrews said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “I think everyone’s committed to try and turn it around and make it go the right way. That’s all we can do. That’s what we’re going to try to do.”

Andrews said that they’ve had an opportunity to “decompress” following last Thursday’s loss to the Bills and reflect on areas they must improve.

“People want to win, right. That’s why you play this game. In my opinion, it’s to win,” Andrews said. “So we were frustrated. We had a good couple days to decompress, step away. Look at what I could do better, first of all, what my group can do better. And what we can do better as an offense. It was a great chance to get back out there today a little bit, start on Arizona, focus on the things we need to focus on. Get back out there, get back to it, be ready to go out there and finish the season strong.”