AFC Notes: Von Miller, Bills, Zach Wilson, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills DT Ed Oliver thinks that the addition of OLB Von Miller will help free himself up on the defensive line.

“I will play on the other side, you all go over there and block him, I will go on the other side. It will be good not only for me but the defense as a whole. He is a big time player so they will key in on him and it will take attention off me. It will help me,” Oliver said, via Brian Chojnacki of WGRZ.com.

“Even the young (defensive) tackles we got in the room, just trying to help them along, and help them compartmentalize what they need to know, and help them play faster. Even with Tim (Settle) and them guys, we are all rushing off each other just trying to bring it all together,” Oliver said.

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said that he wants Zach Wilson to be himself and continue developing in the NFL.

“He doesn’t need to be Tom Brady this year,” Saleh said, via Ralph Vacchiano. “Now if he ends up being that, that’s awesome. But that’s not the expectation. The expectation is for him to continue to climb that mountain that’s quarterback play in this league.”

Saleh is confident that Wilson has a high amount of potential and that he’s a quarterback who wants to execute “explosive plays.”

“I think Zach’s ceiling is exactly what I think he thinks his ceiling is, which is no limit to what we think he’s capable of,” Saleh said. “And I mean that genuinely. To try to blow through the ceiling without really being the master of the 101 aspect of football is unfair. It’s unfair to himself. Yeah he’s a competitor. He wants explosive plays. He wants to be the best quarterback in the league on Day 1. We all want to be the best at what we do. But for him it’s not about being the best today, it’s about being your best today.”

Saleh added that Wilson is having a “really productive” strong offseason.

“Obviously he’s going to ride the roller coaster of ups and downs as he continues to grow and master the offense,” Saleh said. “But he looks good. It’s been a really productive offseason.”

Patriots

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson is focused on picking up the team’s new offensive system and isn’t worried about who’s calling the plays.

“Just go back to Square 1 — it’s a new year, anyways,” Stevenson said, via Patriots Wire. “New scheme, that’s going to be a part of it, anyway, no matter with coaching changes or not. So, just learning new things and getting familiar with the new system.”

Stevenson downplayed the learning curve involving schematic changes to the offense.

“You just gotta get in your books and know the playbook,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what it was called last year. You just gotta be a student of the game and pick up quick — it’s the NFL. It’s just a new set of play calls. That’s it, it’s not too difficult.”