AFC Notes: Von Miller, Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

It seems that Bills pass rusher Von Miller is planning to work towards becoming an NFL general manager once his playing days are over and is already in the process of learning the ropes.

“You gotta build relationships,” Miller said of being a GM, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “How do I know this guy’s a great coach? How do I know he’s a bad coach? How will he fit into my culture? What is my culture?”

“To take the next step, I want the people around me to know, like, OK, nothing was given to me. I worked,” Miller continued. “I evaluated these players, spent time with coaching, scouting department, spent time with the pro personnel guys … I want to be in that position where I know my s—.”

“Despite the challenges and despite it being a competitive market, despite the pressure, despite all the perceived negative things about the job, this is what I want,” Miller added. “I like everything about it. I still want to be able to lead a team and be around guys and develop players. This is only the second time in my life where I had that feeling like, ‘OK, this is what I want to do.”

Aaron Wilson reports that Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence has visited with the Commanders and Steelers and is scheduled to meet with the Bills and Lions.

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa recently spoke to the media about how his offseason has been going and feels better about both the team and his health.

“Offseason training has been good,” Tua said, via the Palm Beach Post. “Been working on strength in many areas and been chipping away at things that I felt like I needed to work on to get to where I feel like I can get to in the later parts of the season.”

“I’m very excited,” Tua added. “I think our entire team is excited to get back out there. Get to meet a lot of the newer guys and guys who have been in this system for a whole year now. So it’s very exciting. And I think a lot of fans, the community, everyone is very supportive.”

Jets

Jeremy Fowler reports that Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker has pre-draft visits with the Bills, Broncos, Buccaneers, Jets, and Lions.

has pre-draft visits with the Bills, Broncos, Buccaneers, Jets, and Lions. Aaron Wilson reports that Oklahoma State S Jason Taylor II has met with the Eagles, Jets, Raiders, and Texans. He has meetings scheduled with the Chiefs and Saints as well.

has met with the Eagles, Jets, Raiders, and Texans. He has meetings scheduled with the Chiefs and Saints as well. Zack Rosenblatt reports that QB Tim Boyle‘s deal with the Jets is for one year at $1.08 million and includes $75,000 guaranteed. He can also earn a $75,000 bonus if he’s on the roster in Week 1.