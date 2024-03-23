AFC Notes: Vonn Bell, Joe Flacco, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals S Vonn Bell returned to Cincinnati this offseason, and he talked about how he was keeping tabs on them when he was gone.

“My eyes were still on it. I was watching every game. Watching every game, for sure. That’s what I was telling them. ‘That’s my people right there.’ Always kept in and locked in, kept tabs and saw how guys were doing. Checking in on them, for sure,” Bell said, via Geoff Hobson of . “Guys have to be on the same page. We have to see things the same. That’s huge, because if you get past us, strike up the band. Explosives can lose a game and you never want to do that when you’ve got a great offense.”

PFN’s Adam Caplan says while the Browns showed interest in re-signing QB Joe Flacco , they never actually put an offer on the table. Flacco signed a one-year deal with the Colts worth $4.5 million guaranteed.

Zac Jackson reports the Browns will host Ohio State DT Michael Hall Jr. for a visit in early April.

for a visit in early April. Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Browns. (David Edwards)

Former Steelers OLB Bud Dupree said he would welcome a reunion to Pittsburgh.

“For sure,” Dupree said, via Steelers Wire. “If the opportunity came up, definitely. It’s a great organization and Tomlin – he is who he is. The standard is the standard – for sure, I’d go back.”