AFC Notes: Will Anderson, Breece Hall, Jets, Patriots, Texans

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said RB Breece Hall is in great shape and has looked good in the start of training camp, but they won’t rush his recovery.

“Someone gave me a little whisper that he hit 23 [mph] on his GPS, so he looks really good,” Saleh said, via PFT. “He looks strong, he’s in really good shape. Obviously, we’re going to do good by him and make sure that we slow play it, but he’s in really good shape.”

Saleh added that the team will lean heavily on their training and medical staff to green-light Hall.

“The one thing with these ACLs, you don’t want to go too quick, but at the same time, you don’t want to go too slow, so there’s a balancing act,” Saleh said. “Trust our trainers, trust our doctors, and as of now, knock on wood, things are going really well.”

Patriots

Former Patriots OL coach Dante Scarnecchia has advice for his former pupil OT Trent Brown, who was late to OTAs and out of shape once he arrived, leading to questions about New England’s tackle positions.

“I would tell him, you signed that (contract), you have to honor it. You’re always judged on how you play now, not how you played before. So go out there and play,” Scarnecchia told MassLive. “Play as good as you can possibly play, and if that’s good enough for the people here to say we’re going to rectify this thing, and make it better, great. And if not, do what you’ve done before. Move on to the next team. But right now. You’re getting paid. And you’re probably getting paid pretty good money. So it is what it is. Go out there and sell yourself to your teammates, and the success of this team first, then worry about that later on. If you do what you’re supposed to do now, it’ll all take care of itself.”

“If he plays like he’s supposed to, if he plays as good as he can play, he will get paid what he thinks he deserves,” Scarnecchia continued. “And if it’s not this team, it’ll be another team. That’s how it works. I’d love to see him come through. I hope he does. I love the kid. I’d love to see him come through and be the kind of player he can be to help the football team and see how it all goes. I think that would be great.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said first-round DE Will Anderson has been everything as advertised thus far.

“Will has been great throughout camp,” Ryans said, via Texans Wire. “One thing about Will, he’s been the same guy who we thought we were getting when we drafted him, right? He’s been on it every single day. When it comes to just the effort, the tenacity that he plays with, the energy, everything about him, he’s been that and more.”

Ryans added that Anderson has been very coachable and has taken to improving his game with DL coach Jacques Cesaire.

“He takes coaching really well,” Ryans said. “Doc has done a really good job of working with him, honing in on just those small fine details of his game. Will has done a great job of absorbing coaching and being able to take it to the field and apply it. It’s been cool to watch.”