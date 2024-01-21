AFC Notes: Will Anderson, DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Memphis RB Blake Watson met with the Colts at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said he knew once the team was able to get their top targets at both quarterback and defensive end, they could outperform expectations. Houston aggressively pulled the trigger on a trade up to No. 3 to draft DE Will Anderson after taking QB C.J. Stroud at No. 2.

“When I knew we had the ability to trade and get Will [along with] C.J., it was ‘OK, it’s on,’” Ryans said, via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime. “You don’t always get the top guys that you want. So for us to get two top guys, we wanted at two key positions at quarterback and defensive end, that was the start.”

Ryans added getting third-round WR Tank Dell was the icing on the cake.

“Then to come around and get our favorite receiver in the draft in Tank. … I knew that things started to shape up the right way just adding those three guys,” Ryans said.

Ryans believes both Stroud and Anderson should be rookies of the year.

“Nobody has said this, but we should have the offensive and defensive rookie of the year,” Ryans said. “Both guys have stepped up big time for us — C.J. with the offense and Will on defense.”

Ryans is impressed with both Stroud’s leadership and his ability to carry the weight of the franchise.

“C.J. is the reason why we’re in this position,” Ryans said. “He’s a special young man and special player and continues to shine. No matter how big the moment is, our whole team is leaning on him, and he has the shoulders to carry the weight.”

Titans

Paul Kuharsky reports that former Titans HC Mike Munchak would be open to returning to the team as an offensive line coach after not coaching since his time with the Broncos back in 2021:

would be open to returning to the team as an offensive line coach after not coaching since his time with the Broncos back in 2021: Kuharsky: “I learned this in early December when Mike Vrabel was still the head coach. Munchak, who lives in the Denver area and hasn’t worked since a three-year term with the Broncos that concluded in 2021, said if Vrabel had an opening he would be interested in that. He’d also consider a handful of other select openings around the league based on head coaches and geography. Munchak would not feel any awkwardness about returning to the Titans after having been fired as their head coach, as that move was made by Tommy Smith, who is no longer connected to ownership. His sister-in-law, Bud Adams’ daughter, Amy Adams Strunk now runs the team.”