AFC Notes: Will Levis, Jonathan Taylor, Malik Willis, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Ian Rapoport reports that Colts RB Jonathan Taylor has returned after being away from the team getting additional rehab on his ankle. Rapoport adds that he remains on the PUP list and has not changed his stance on being traded.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson offered some big praise for DT DaVon Hamilton, who he believes has no issues getting to the pocket from the middle of the defensive line.

“It’s the way he’s kind of attacked the season and attacked training camp,” Pederson said, via JaguarsWire.com. “It’s really good to see that he can definitely push the pocket from the tackle spot, and it just is what we need. It’s what we need all season long.”

Titans

Titans QB Malik Willis told reporters that the preseason certainly feels different than it did when he was attempting to find his footing as a rookie.

“It definitely feels different than last year,” Willis admitted, per Jim Wyatt. “Last year was my first team seeing all this stuff. And now, after a whole year seeing all the different types across the league and understanding what we’re trying to do on offense now and just what we’re expecting from each play, I think it’s been awesome to get out there and do some real live stuff.”

“I definitely felt better,” Willis added. “I was just trying to go out there and execute whatever was called to the best of my ability and make sure we get in and out of the huddle. We had a delay of game there early after that review… I’ve just got to make sure I’m staying on top of things, knowing that the ball is going to start on the ready and understanding cadence and making sure that all the guys are communicating.”

Second-round QB Will Levis commented on the team’s loss to the Bears and his interception that ended the game.

“I think we did a pretty good job operationally, just getting out of the huddle, making sure we’ve got the right ID’s and looks,” Levis said, per Terry McCormick of Titans Insider. “Decision-making wise, I thought I did a decent job, but at the end, I’ve got to make a throw to win the game there, and it’s a shame that didn’t happen. But I’m going to learn from it and get better.”