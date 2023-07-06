AFC Notes: Will Levis, Tank Dell, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd is looking forward to continuity and progression in his second year in the team’s defense.

“It’s just great going into the same defense with the same group of guys,” Lloyd said, via Jags Wire. “Really, it’s nothing but progression already, but I think for me personally, I have a standard that just wasn’t set last year so I’m really excited with that extra motivation to come out and prove that this year to myself.”

Texans

Texans OC Bobby Slowik is watching third-round WR Tank Dell closely and sees that he is overcoming the learning curve of moving to the pros from college.

“The first thing that jumps off about all these guys is just they come in and they’re hungry and they are come in ready to work,” Slowik said, via TexansWire.com. “Tank comes from a very different offense at Houston, very, very productive, efficient, but it’s just a different style to what we’re really doing here. There’s a bit of a learning curve, and when he’s out on the field, he doesn’t blink. I don’t think anyone has noticed how big of a leap it is because he’s been on it, and he’s been working.”

Texans first-round QB C.J. Stroud told reporters that he’s developing some early chemistry with Dell.

“Yeah, it’s been going great,” Stroud said of working with Dell, via TexansWire.com. “We’ve been hanging out in the hotel, just going over scripts, getting the plays down together. It was great to be not only by myself, but with a great rookie class. Not only just football players, but human beings. Tank has done a great job, very vocal, wants to be better, wants to know what we like so he can run a route a certain way, wants to get right with the coaches. He’s just very, very in tune with what we want, and he wants to just be great. So it’s amazing to be with him. He’s very like-minded.”

Dell said he’s singularly focused on getting better each and now what unit he’s lining up with.

“For me, I’m trying to get better,” said Dell. “It’s not about being with the ones, being with the twos, just getting better. That’s what spring is for. Getting the timing down. Learning my receivers, learning Tank, learning [Robert] Woods learning how Nico [Collins] runs his routes, learning how Dalton [Schultz] run his routes just anybody I can learn from.”

Titans

According to Titans QB coach Charles London, the pro-style offense that second-round QB Will Levis ran at Kentucky is already helping him make his transition to the pros.

“I think Will’s done a good job of just coming in, keeping his mouth shut, and going to work,” London said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “Obviously, he played in a pro-style offense at Kentucky, so he’s been in the huddle, he’s called plays, he’s been under center. And I think that kind of helped him with his transition so far. But we just ask him the same thing we ask the other quarterbacks — just come out every day and get better, try to improve on the mistakes from the day before.”

“I know they’re all at different stages of their career, but you teach them all the same way,” London noted of implementing the offense with three quarterbacks. “You come out on the field and you coach them all the same way. You don’t coach Ryan any different than you coach Malik or you coach Will. You see what they can handle. You just keep trying to push the envelope with all three quarterbacks. The system’s new for Ryan as well and he’s done a great job of coming in and being demanding of the guys. So, they’re all at different points in their career. But they’re all learning a new offense.”