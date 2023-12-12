AFC Notes: Mike McDaniel, Zach Wilson, Bailey Zappe, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said his team learned a tough lesson in a loss to the Titans on Monday night and will rise to the occasion going forward.

“I think you have to because it’s a humbling game, and you think that you’re a good football team, but then each and every week you have to prove that on the field and you can’t take anything for granted,” McDaniel said, via Pro Football Talk. “Right now it feels terrible, but that’s everything that we’ll be trying to do moving forward because these types of losses can be very galvanizing, but it takes literally every person in the locker room and coaching staff, and you have to — as long as guys aren’t pointing fingers, which I feel like there’s a lot of people looking internally, you have that chance, and that’s what we’ll be spending our time doing.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh when asked if QB Zach Wilson would be in the plans next year: “Anything can happen.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick when asked if QB Bailey Zappe would be the starter going forward: “I’m not announcing. I’m not announcing who’s doing what. I’m not doing that.” (Zack Cox)