AFC Notes: Zach Wilson, DeMeco Ryans, Broncos, Raiders, Texans

Broncos

The Broncos traded for QB Zach Wilson in the offseason to build up their quarterback room alongside Jarrett Stidham and first-rounder Bo Nix. Wilson embraces the competition for the starting job and is excited for a brand new start in Denver.

“Personally, I think competition brings the best out of everybody,” Wilson said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “I look forward to what we have. I appreciate the ownership and from the top down for the opportunity to compete. I think it brings out the best in everybody.”

“Obviously, there are bittersweet moments in everything. I am grateful for my experiences there and the guys — I miss the guys out there and everything, too. At the same time, a fresh start is good, and I’m excited to attack the new challenge.”

Raiders

Raiders OL coach James Cregg said they like what they are seeing out of OL Dylan Parham at right guard after lining up as a center last season.

“Yeah, just watching him and doing what we’re doing, we run more wide zone and things like that and he’s just more natural, especially him being a center,” Cregg said, via RaidersWire. “Sometimes centers are more natural being right-handed guys than they are left-handed guys for whatever reason, and he’s just more natural moving over there. And we just liked the way his footwork was better over there and things like that. The game was more natural for him over there, that’s why we moved him.”

Cregg thinks OT Thayer Munford proved his quality as a starting right tackle last season.

“Especially watching the latter part of last year. He really jumped out at me a lot, and he’s been a good fit over there. His athleticism, he’s untapped. He’s still learning. He’s a raw football player. He’s still developing in my opinion. He’s getting better every practice. He’s getting more comfortable over there, but I think he’s – kind of like talking about Dylan [Parham] – he’s natural on the left, like you put him on the left he can totally do it. That’s what he did in college, he played both sides. He played more left than right, but he can go both directions. You saw it last year he can go step in for Kolton [Miller] when he needed to, and he’s been a pleasant surprise over there at right. He’s getting better too, so I’ve been really fired up about him.”

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio complimented HC DeMeco Ryans and said he’s grateful to work with one of the best coaches in football.

“I can’t say enough great things about him,” Caserio said, via Texans Wire. “He’s one of the best coaches in the league, and we’re very fortunate to have, and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to work with him every day.”

Caserio said Ryans has the ability to bring people together and said the team needed a jolt of energy that Ryans brought.

“We just needed a little bit of a jolt, and we were looking for the right person,” Caserio said. “Football, in the end, is a people business, and we can talk about schemes, but you need somebody that can galvanize an entire group of people.”

Caserio also added that Ryans is elite at finding and developing talent, particularly at the linebacker position.

“When you look at players’ performance in San Francisco, I would say he had a huge hand in developing Fred (Warner), Dre (Greenlaw) and Azeez (Al-Shaair),” Caserio said. “When you look at how his defenses played in San Francisco, they played with energy and fast and ferociously.”

Caserio added that Ryans’ background as a former player, who still hasn’t reached the age of 40, makes him more relatable to players.

“When you can put yourself in the player’s shoes when you’re talking to the team and understanding that they’re looking at the coach and understanding he sat in that chair and has grown through some of that stuff, then it makes it easier for a player to do the things we ask of them,” Caserio said.