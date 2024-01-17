AFC Notes: Zay Jones, DeMeco Ryans, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Zay Jones dealt with multiple injuries as well as off-field issues in his second year with Jacksonville. He revealed that he played the majority of the season with a PCL injury and cartilage damage to his right femur. Jones reflected on the year and where things stand now that the team had their season cut short by the Titans.

“I just understood the difficulty that was going to come with this year,” Jones said, via Juston Lewis of Jacksonville.com. “There’s some unforeseen things that occurred, but [I’m] just grateful to be a part of a group, because this is probably the last time that this group gets to be together. It was just up-and-down between this injury, this injury, that injury on-and-off. Which was something that I experienced for the first time. Being banged up a lot and just trying to play through as much as possible, and really, just trying to put it on the line for my team.”

“Obviously frustration, not ending on the note that we wanted to end on and not doing the things that we set out to accomplish,” Jones continued. “But gratitude because just the position that we’re in. Whether changes occur, whatever happens, I’m really just looking forward to the future and what we can do. I’ll take these lessons with me this offseason and try to help grow myself as a leader, as a teammate, and as a brother. There is strength in not being able to control everything. There’s strength in surrendering and having confidence. Have faith that things are going to work out for yourself in the end.”

UTSA WR Josh Cephus met with the Jaguars among other teams at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans had high praise of CB Derek Stingley Jr. for working hard last offseason to prepare for the season.

“He was one of the guys who was here working when it was quiet in February, putting himself in position to have a really good season. Throughout the year, what’s impressed me is confidence. Continues to step up in big moments,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson.

Titans

Cameron Wolfe reports that the Titans will interview Panthers OC Thomas Brown for their head coaching vacancy.

for their head coaching vacancy. Ian Rapoport reports that Cowboys DC Dan Quinn will interview with the Titans and Panthers on Wednesday for their head coaching job.

will interview with the Titans and Panthers on Wednesday for their head coaching job. The New York Giants have requested to interview Titans RB coach Tony Dews for the same position on Daboll ‘s staff. ( Paul Kuharsky )