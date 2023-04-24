AFC Rumors: Austin Ekeler, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

During his pre-draft press conference, Broncos HC Sean Payton said the team will most likely continue to add to their offensive line despite spending big on it in free agency.

“Bill [Parcells] felt the offensive line was one of the most important positions on your roster because it permeated the building,” Payton said. “He didn’t say it had to be done in the draft or in free agency, but he just felt like that position group was important. Regardless of his philosophy and my exposure to Bill — when [General Manager] George [Paton] and I started — and George even had mentioned this in an earlier press conference prior to free agency — that was a focus for us in upgrading and getting our team better.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks the Broncos would love to pick up more draft picks and he doesn’t rule out Denver trading a receiver if another team meets their asking price.

Breer estimates a first-round pick would be enough for the Broncos to trade WR Jerry Jeudy and a second-round pick would snare WR Courtland Sutton .

and a second-round pick would snare WR . NBC Sports’ Peter King is doubtful another team will pony that up for either, however.

Chargers

Chiefs

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Chiefs are one of the few teams that have been exploring a trade-up, though the sense he gets is they would prefer to do it at a little bit of a discount.

As far as players they could be targeting, Breer mentions Boston College WR Zay Flowers or Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs as names that have been connected to them. If they stick at No. 31, they could take Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt or Michigan DT Mazi Smith .

or Alabama RB as names that have been connected to them. If they stick at No. 31, they could take Tennessee WR or Michigan DT . Aaron Wilson reports that LSU CB Mekhi Garner has worked out privately for the Bears, Chiefs, and Patriots. He has also visited with the Cowboys and Saints.