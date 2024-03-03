AFC Rumors: Baker Mayfield, Zach Wilson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes Dolphins G Robert Hunt is set up to do well for himself in free agency with a strong market brewing at the position. Hunt could end up signing for $16 million a year or more.
- Fowler also heard the Dolphins are interested in adding a high-end cornerback this offseason and should be a team to watch in a potential trade for Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed.
- According to Outkick’s Armando Salguero, a league source says the Dolphins and QB Tua Tagovailoa aren’t close to finishing his contract extension. But when it’s done, the sources say the deal will “easily” put Tagovailoa over the $50 million per year mark.
Jets
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Jets as a team that’s expected to be active in free agency to sign help at guard, potentially for big money. Top players at the position could include Dolphins G Robert Hunt, Patriots OL Michael Onwenu, Lions G Jonah Jackson and Rams G Kevin Dotson.
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini says the sense from other teams around the league is the Jets are viewed as a house of cards, with a lot of pressure from owner Woody Johnson on HC Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas to win in 2024.
- One former GM and current executive told Cimini: “I can see why Johnson is pissed. I would’ve gotten rid of them all, but he’s stuck. He’s stuck with them this year. [OC Nathaniel Hackett] is best friends with Rodgers. The coach, too. What are you going to do? I get why he kept them. If it had been any other scenario and they finished like that, he would’ve gotten rid of them all.”
- Cimini heard from an AFC personnel director that, “The contract and the cap number have to be considered” in any potential trade with QB Zach Wilson. He’s owed $5.5 million guaranteed in 2024 and Cimini expects the Jets will have to eat some of that to facilitate a deal.
- Cimini mentions the Jets ideally still want to keep OL Alijah Vera-Tucker at guard. Coincidence or not, both of his season-ending injuries have come while playing right tackle.
- The Jets have been meeting with the top quarterback prospects at the Combine, but Cimini called that due diligence. He does expect New York to dip into this class for a developmental prospect on Day 3.
Patriots
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is drawing interest from outside of Tampa Bay, though the two sides continue to discuss a long-term deal.
- Fowler says the Patriots coaching staff has a lot of familiarity with Mayfield and a need at the position. Signing Mayfield would also allow them to flip the No. 3 pick for a haul.
- However, the Athletic’s Jeff Howe considers Mayfield a longshot in New England, as the Patriots could also stick and draft a quarterback at No. 3 and Mayfield might not even be available. He does confirm the staff loves Mayfield.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano says by the end of the Combine week, the sense in Indianapolis was that the Patriots wanted to stay at No. 3 and draft a quarterback despite speculation about trading down. He adds this wouldn’t preclude them from signing a veteran bridge starter type like Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett.
- Fowler notes Patriots OL Michael Onwenu is set up to do well for himself in free agency with a strong market brewing at the position. Onwenu could end up signing for $16 million a year or more.
- Fowler mentions Texans TE Dalton Schultz as a potential free agent target for the Patriots on a multi-year contract worth potentially more than $10 million a year.
- According to Mark Daniels, Karen Guregian and Chris Mason of MassLive.com, the Patriots are interested in adding a veteran quarterback this offseason with Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew and Joe Flacco some names to watch. Of this group, the report mentions that Brissett seems the “most logical” while Flacco is the “most divisive” among Patriots staffers.
- Interestingly enough, there’s reportedly some internal support for Baker Mayfield, given his ties to some in the front office and new OC Alex Van Pelt. Although, his asking price could be as high as $40 million per year, which may not be a good fit for the Patriots.
- The report confirms the Patriots are expected to shop WR DeVante Parker in talks this offseason.
- A potential free agent receiver to watch for New England, per the report, is Texans WR Noah Brown.
- As for TE Hunter Henry, New England would reportedly like to have him back, but he’s still likely to test the open market. The same goes for WR Kendrick Bourne.
- The Patriots are reportedly actively working on new contracts for S Kyle Dugger and OL Michael Onwenu. Some other extension candidates include Mack Wilson, Pharaoh Brown and Myles Bryant.
- In terms of the offensive line, MassLive reports that the Patriots would like to find a starting-caliber tackle in free agency with Cowboys’ Tyron Smith being someone the team is expected to pursue.
- Tackle is a position the Patriots are expected to target in the draft as well.
- Interestingly enough, the report mentions that the Patriots are expected to conduct interviews for a “high-ranking front office position.”
- While Eliot Wolf is currently the top decision-maker in New England, he told reporters his title is Director of Scouting. There is a belief that he will eventually get the GM title, but the Patriots are still expected to interview external candidates.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!