AFC Rumors: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano says his sense of the situation with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is anyone other than Rodgers who says they know what is going to happen is lying, and Rodgers himself might not even have made a decision yet.
- He notes other teams like the Broncos don’t feel like they’re out of the running yet.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler adds the Broncos remain “all-in” on a potential deal for Rodgers, and his camp is aware of that. Fowler also mentions the Steelers are involved but more on the periphery of the situation.
- However, one source Fowler talked to was doubtful that another team would be able to meet Green Bay’s asking price even if Rodgers decided he wanted out.
Chargers
The Chargers being big-spenders in free agency this offseason may be slightly overstated, writes The Athletic’s Daniel Popper. Chargers GM Tom Telesco prefers to build through the draft while supplementing the roster through free agency.
“I don’t believe in windows, but we are in this to win it every year. If that’s the window, then that’s fine,” Telesco said. “… I feel like we’ve been aggressive. It may not have been the aggressive that you think is there, but we’ve used free agency and we’ve been selective with it. Obviously, you guys kind of see where we are with that. I just don’t believe, no matter what cap space you have, you can’t build a team through free agency, but you can certainly supplement it…We’ve always been selective with it, more than anything else, to supplement our roster. We’re in this to win every year. Everyone has a different definition of aggressive, but there’s certainly a sense of urgency every year with how we put it together.”
- Popper notes the reason the Chargers have so much cap space heading into free agency is partially because of players who are due for a new contract. Popper points out LB Kyzir White, WR Mike Williams, EDGE Uchenna Nwosu and DT Justin Jones are the team’s high-profile free agents that they must attempt to re-sign.
- The defensive line depth will also be addressed in free-agency with multiple value signings likely, per Popper.
Raiders
- Tashan Reed of The Athletic writes the Raiders need clear upgrades on the offensive line this offseason as Alex Leatherwood, Brandon Parker, Richie Incognito, Denzelle Good, and John Simpson all had their issues in 2021.
- Reed points out several prospects in the draft that could intrigue the Raiders including T Charles Cross, T Trevor Penning, T Bernhard Raimann, T Daniel Faalele, T Tyler Smith, G Zion Johnson, G Marquis Hayes, OL Darian Kinnard, OL Jamaree Salyer, and OL Kenyon Green.
- New Raiders HC Josh McDaniels isn’t shying away from an expectation to compete immediately, as he wouldn’t characterize the Raiders as a rebuilding team: “I don’t think in today’s NFL there’s really any time to do rebuilding anyway. This certainly isn’t that type of situation for us.” (Vincent Bonsignore)
- Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports that that are “no absolutes” with the contract of QB Derek Carr with the Raiders preferring to do a short-term deal that could be around $40 million per year.
