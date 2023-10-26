AFC Rumors: Deshaun Watson, Derrick Henry, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
- Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he’s back to 100 percent but still needs to do maintenance on his calf. (Kelsey Conway)
Browns
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Browns are not placing RB Jerome Ford on injured reserve, as he is only slated to miss a couple of weeks with a high-ankle sprain.
- The Browns have come up as a potential suitor for Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett since he started most of the season for them last year and they find themselves in need of an upgrade at backup quarterback in 2023. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says a league source told her Washington would listen to offers on pending free agents, including Brissett, but she does not know how interested the Browns are. They would likely have to give up a mid-round pick.
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on QB Deshaun Watson missing another week: “I just feel like with what happened in the game, landing on his shoulder, there’s residual swelling that’s affecting his throwing — I think it’s the best thing for (Deshaun Watson) to rest this week and focus on the rehab.” (Tom Pelissero)
Ravens
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec notes if the Titans are willing to trade DL Denico Autry or RB Derrick Henry, the Ravens would make a lot of sense as a potential landing spot. Autry is the exact type of versatile defensive lineman they love and Henry could give their rushing attack a boost.
- If the Vikings are willing to trade OLB Danielle Hunter, Zrebiec could also see the Ravens having some interest even though their current group of edge rushers is playing well.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!