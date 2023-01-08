AFC Rumors: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the Dolphins tried to sign Giants QB Davis Webb to their active roster but he declined and stayed in New York.
- Miami ended up signing QB Mike Glennon to their practice squad, while Webb will start for the Giants in Week 18.
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on reaching the playoffs: “It feels tremendous. But the goal wasn’t just to get to the playoffs. However, considering all that’s involved, a fan base that hasn’t seen the playoffs since 2016, it’s very fulfilling.” (Jeff Darlington)
- McDaniel on if QB Tua Tagovailoa will play next week: “We’ll take it day by day. And I will not think about any game — whether this year or next year — until he’s fully ready. And that will require medical clearance.” (Darlington)
- Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert was ruled out on Sunday after jamming his thumb, saying after the game that the injury would be fine, despite Mostert wearing a soft cast.
Jets
- According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, team sources have used adjectives like “livid” and “visibly angry” to describe Jets owner Woody Johnson as the Jets’ losing streak has continued.
- Cimini notes Jets OC Mike LaFleur could be a scapegoat for the team’s struggles this season. However, HC Robert Saleh believes in LaFleur, and Cimini adds it’s possible he could sell Johnson on the idea of hiring a senior offensive assistant to aid LaFleur, perhaps someone like former Broncos and Texans HC Gary Kubiak.
- The Jets internally believe the deterioration of the offensive line was the biggest reason their season went south, and could look to add a center and two tackles this offseason, per Cimini. Former first-round OT Mekhi Becton looks great at the training facility as he rehabs, but Cimini says he remains a wildcard having missed two years.
- Cimini mentions Jets DT Quinnen Williams and LB Quincy Williams, who are brothers, are both due for new contracts this offseason. Quincy is a pending free agent while Quinnen will be entering the final year of his deal and will be worth a mega-contract following a breakout season.
- Jets HC Robert Saleh said he would need to go through his process prior to deciding on if OC Mike LaFleur would be returning next season. (Connor Hughes)
Patriots
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss mentions some teammates are convinced Patriots STer Matthew Slater isn’t ready to stop playing. The 37-year-old has played 15 seasons and didn’t have much of a dropoff this year.
- Reiss writes that according to sources, Patriots P Jake Bailey was suspended over differences of opinion between himself and the team on whether he was healthy enough to play.
- A suspension would void the remaining guarantees in Bailey’s salary, which would have protected him from being cut this offseason after a year in which he struggled. Reiss says one way or another, Bailey’s time in New England is likely over, and there’s a likely grievance coming to figure out how much of Bailey’s salary they’ll pay.
- Patriots WR Matthew Slater would not say if he has played his last NFL game but said the Patriots have given him “an experience of a lifetime.” (Karen Guregian)
- Patriots S Devin McCourty also wouldn’t say if Sunday was his last game, noting that he would make a decision after consulting with his family: “Obviously, I still enjoy playing the game of football, but you can’t play it forever.” (Zack Cox)
